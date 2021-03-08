qrush: Latest Mobile App for Content Sales Pays 90% to Creators

The platform is also accessible from browsers for creators not interested in using the app or who prefer a desktop and provides them with multiple monetisation choices, from classical content sale and subscriptions to paid DM's and video calls. Payments to creators are made weekly with no delay, every Tuesday for the previous week.

Owned and operated by Canadian company Star Apps Development, qrush is an alternative to both the mainstream Patreon and adult-oriented Only Fans. On one side, it provides the fast and flexible help for independent journalists, bloggers and other influencers on the best possible payout share (90%) with both subscriptions and direct tips (gifts) available. On the other hand, its app is great for Gen Z, and is being used by young creators as a social media platform more into the Tik-Tok style, but with a monetisation option.

Asked about the difference between qrush and Only Fans, Jim Austin mentioned "For users, we are more like a social media platform, where they spend time having fun and connect with their favourite influencers. For content creators, we offer not only the best payout, but also a unique 25% share if users they attract online then spend money on other qrush content creators. Also, we are open to anyone but we are not an adult platform, all public content is 100% SFW. While our rules on public content are similar to Instagram, our content is approved on the site post moderation to avoid any risks. Also, each creator is verified before approval on the platform and can only post their own content, because we believe in copyright protection".

qrush is focused mostly on video content, the fastest growing segment in 2020, as even Google's search algorithms are trying to transcend text to videos. In a market of direct content sales estimated at 10 billion last year, qrush is expecting to cover 10% of the total market in 2021, targeting at least 10 million users by the end of the year.

