Qrvey Announces $8.5 Million Investment

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qrvey, the next-generation analytics platform built for the embedded analytics needs of SaaS application providers, today announced a follow-on investment of $8.5 million from its existing investors to scale its sales, marketing and customer experience operations. This follows the $7.5 million Series A that the company announced last year.

"We created Qrvey to address the unique analytics needs of SaaS applications, and we are pleased to see the market continuing to reward us for our approach," said Arman Eshraghi, founding CEO at Qrvey and analytics industry veteran. "Our cloud-native, serverless, all-in-one platform moves beyond just visualizations to support the entire analytics pipeline, allowing organizations to collect, visualize, analyze and automate any kind of data, from any source. The way we are able to do this in a no-code fashion is distinguishing us from existing players in the analytics space that are ill-equipped for the needs of today's SaaS application providers."

"We had phenomenal performance in 2020, registering an average quarter over quarter ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth rate north of 40%," said Ben Mathew, Chief Revenue Officer at Qrvey. "The wave caused by the confluence of the need for modern embedded analytics, coupled with a generational shift away from legacy players in our space was very good for us. We will continue to deliver a superior ROI to our customers and offer them the ability to leverage unconventional analytics, thereby gaining an unfair competitive advantage in their respective markets," he said.

The company previously raised $11 million bringing the total raised to $19.5 million.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the most comprehensive embedded analytics platform built to help SaaS providers of any size generate more revenue and operational efficiency by simplifying the process of putting actionable insights in the hands of all users. Qrvey's AWS-native platform creates the most cost effective embedded analytics solution on the market, driven by a team with decades of experience in the analytics industry.

For more information about how Qrvey delivers "Analytics Done Right", visit www.qrvey.com.

SOURCE Qrvey Inc.

Related Links

www.qrvey.com

