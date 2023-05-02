Qrvey Incorporates Advanced AI into Embedded Analytics

Use of ChatGPT powers embedded AI, enabling additional insights such as outliers, patterns, and forecasts.

TYSONS, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics layer built specifically for SaaS companies, has added advanced AI functionality to their product roadmap after initial proof of concepts quickly demonstrate valuable functionality.

The use of ChatGPT within Qrvey's platform allows end users to quickly identify outliers, patterns, and forecasts, and even to suggest other questions or ways of visually presenting the findings. Together, these functions make it even easier for business users to quickly derive actionable information from even the most complex data.

"We've been exploring the use of AI since the inception of our product and have offered Natural Language processing since the beginning for things like sentiment analysis. The emergence and refinement of technologies like ChatGPT allow us to take this type of functionality to the next level and allow our customers to deliver faster and easier insights to their end users," said David Abramson, CTO of Qrvey. "Analytics is really at the nexus of the AI revolution, a trend which is singularly focused on answering complex questions from a wide array of data. Embedded AI allows these answers to be quickly synthesized and presented in a way anyone can access and understand. We're very focused on fully leveraging this technology in upcoming releases."

Qrvey is an embedded analytics platform that allows SaaS companies to rapidly add a modern analytics layer with rich capabilities that are easily configurable for all types of users. By using Qrvey's platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS software firms can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Unlike traditional BI solutions, which typically require integrating numerous, separate functions, Qrvey delivers a complete, no-code, end-to-end platform that deploys entirely within their customers' cloud environments, lowering the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance. It is the first and only analytics platform built specifically for cloud-native environments, leveraging the full AWS ecosystem to offer rapid deployment of self-service analytics across any type of data. Qrvey's platform creates the most cost-effective embedded analytics solution on the market, driven by a team with decades of experience in the analytics industry.

