Qrvey Named as a Leader in Business Intelligence Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services

2022 Business Intelligence Market Study recognizes top performers as part of Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® series of reports

TYSONS, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qrvey, the infused analytics platform built for SaaS companies, today announced that it was named as a leader in Business Intelligence by Dresner Advisory Services. Qrvey made its debut appearance in Dresner's 2022 Business Intelligence Market Study, earning recognition not only as an overall leader but also best in class rankings in several key measurements. The message is clear: Qrvey has the right technology, the right services, and the right roadmap to deliver positive outcomes for SaaS companies.

Qrvey is the only infused analytics platform purpose-built for the unique needs of SaaS software. Qrvey deploys into your cloud so you're always in total control of your data and infrastructure, and our unique combination of data management, embedded analytics and embedded automation offer SaaS product leaders the ability to truly differentiate their products.

"Qrvey is above the overall sample for all categories of measurement in 2022, including sales, value, product, technical support, and consulting," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. " They are ranked as an overall leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility and received a perfect recommend score from its customers who participated in the study. We congratulate them on their strong placement in their first year of inclusion in the report."

"Recognition of Qrvey is an indication that our focus on being the modern data analytics stack for SaaS companies is paying off. We are humbled by the feedback of our customers that led to this top ranking and will continue to delight our target market with modern infused analytics that can help our customers delight their customers and users. ", said Ben Mathew, President and COO at Qrvey.

The annual Wisdom of Crowds® market studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the most comprehensive infused analytics platform built to help SaaS companies generate more revenue and increase developer efficiency by simplifying the process of putting actionable insights in the hands of all their customers and users. Qrvey's AWS-native platform creates the most cost-effective embedded analytics solution on the market, driven by a team with decades of experience in the analytics industry.

For more information about how Qrvey delivers "Infused Analytics for SaaS Companies," visit qrvey.com.

