Qrvey Ranked Among Top Embedded Business Intelligence Vendors by Dresner Advisory Services

TYSONS, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qrvey, the infused analytics platform built for SaaS companies, today announced that it was ranked among the top embedded business intelligence vendors by Dresner Advisory Services. Qrvey made its debut appearance in Dresner's 2021 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, receiving high marks for its user and analytical features and platform integration.

Qrvey is the only modern, cloud-native, infused analytics platform focused on the needs of SaaS companies allowing them to access all their data, regardless of source, automate decision-making with cutting-edge AI and ML, and react in real-time without the restrictions of user-centric licensing, all with the goal of delighting their customers and users.

"Our report shows that Embedded BI continues to be an important priority for IT and business leaders," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "Top objectives for embedded BI focus on improving self-service capabilities and broadening access to users, with the goal of increasing user enablement and making BI more pervasive throughout organizations. We congratulate Qrvey on their performance as a leading provider in our 2021 Embedded BI Market Study."

"Qrvey is proud to have outranked a dozen established, legacy vendors in this report, which is a testament to our commitment to serving SaaS companies and infused analytics use cases. We continue to see these organizations seeking a modern, more architecturally friendly platform to help them through their modern data stack journey", said Ben Mathew, President and COO at Qrvey.

The annual Wisdom of Crowds® thematic studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Qrvey is the most comprehensive infused analytics platform built to help SaaS companies generate more revenue and increase developer efficiency by simplifying the process of putting actionable insights in the hands of all their customers and users. Qrvey's AWS-native platform creates the most cost-effective embedded analytics solution on the market, driven by a team with decades of experience in the analytics industry.

For more information about how Qrvey delivers "Infused Analytics for SaaS Companies" , visit qrvey.com .

