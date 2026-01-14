Qryptonic Launches Q-Scout 26 to Prioritize Post-Quantum Migration by Data Sensitivity

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qryptonic LLC today announced the release of Q-Scout 26, a platform developed to help enterprises assess their long-term cryptographic exposure. As organizations prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptography, Q-Scout 26 provides autonomous inventory of cryptographic usage and evaluates potential vulnerabilities based on data sensitivity, retention periods, and projected threat scenarios.

Based on recent authorized enterprise assessments across large, IP-intensive environments, Qryptonic consistently observed a common pattern: cryptography was widely deployed, but cryptographic decisions were not aligned with how long the underlying data remains sensitive. Systems protecting decades-long intellectual property were frequently treated the same as short-lived operational traffic, resulting in materially different risks being managed as equivalent.

Unlike traditional vulnerability scanners that flag cryptography as "weak" or "strong," Q-Scout 26 is designed to produce prioritized migration roadmaps. The platform distinguishes between systems using identical algorithms but protecting data with vastly different lifespans and business impact, enabling decision-grade prioritization rather than undifferentiated findings.

"Every other tool tells you what's broken today. Q-Scout tells you what breaks next, how severe the exposure could be, and where to spend your budget first," said Elliot Jung, Vice Chairman, Cybersecurity at Qryptonic, and Cybersecurity Specialist affiliated with Brookhaven National Laboratory. "That's the difference between a vulnerability list and a migration roadmap. CISOs don't need more findings. They need actionable decisions."

Q-Scout 26 provides a structured approach to assessing "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" risk by translating cryptographic configurations and data attributes into time-based exposure profiles. Its autonomous discovery engine detects assets, cloud services, and third-party dependencies that are commonly overlooked in manual inventories, mapping cryptographic usage across identified components.

"What stands out across these environments isn't a lack of encryption, but a lack of prioritization," said Garrett Melich, Member of Qryptonic's Defense Innovation Council, who spent more than two decades with the CIA. "Organizations are protecting data with vastly different lifespans using the same cryptographic foundations. Quantifying that difference is what turns quantum readiness from a theoretical concern into an actionable program."

Federal agencies have begun taking steps toward post-quantum cryptographic transition. OMB Memorandum M-23-02 directs agencies to inventory their cryptographic systems, while NSA CNSA 2.0 outlines transition guidelines for national security systems. Comparable requirements have, in the past, influenced practices in regulated private-sector environments.

Q-Scout 26 is available for enterprise and regulated-industry engagements.

Website: https://qryptonic.com/

About Qryptonic

Qryptonic is a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm founded in 2024, focused on post-quantum readiness, cryptographic risk discovery, and enterprise migration strategy. The company works with regulated, IP-intensive organizations across critical infrastructure and technology sectors. Qryptonic's advisory leadership includes former national security, defense, and enterprise cybersecurity executives. The company is headquartered in Miami and supports deployments across North America and Europe.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861674/Qryptonic_LLC_Logo.jpg

