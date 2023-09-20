QS World University Rankings: Europe 2024

News provided by

QS Quacquarelli Symonds Limited

20 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

First-ever QS Rankings of Europe's Best Universities Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts released the inaugural QS World University Rankings: Europe 2024, evaluating universities based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources, internationalisation and employment outcomes (methodology) and listing 688 institutions across 42 members of the Council of Europe, including 106 universities never previously been ranked by QS.

Topping the list is the University of Oxford, followed by ETH Zurich and the University of Cambridge. The UK dominates, boasting 107 institutions, with Turkey and Germany trailing with 73 and 53 respectively.
Ben Sowter, QS Vice-President, said "While the UK remains a standout, especially with Oxbridge's global prominence and influential research ties, excellence permeates the entire European region. The data highlights diverse strengths, from enticing international talent in faculty and student domains to forging potent research alliances and expanding teaching horizons."

QS World University Rankings: Europe 2024 – Top 20

2024 Rank

1

University of Oxford

UK

2

ETH Zurich

Switzerland

3

University of Cambridge

UK

4

Imperial College London

UK

5

UCL

UK

6

The University of Edinburgh

UK

7

Université PSL

France

8

The University of Manchester

UK

9

EPFL

Switzerland

10

King's College London

UK

11

Technical University of Munich

Germany

12

LSE

UK

13

Delft University of Technology

Netherlands

14

University of Glasgow

UK

15

University of Leeds

UK

16

University of Bristol

UK

=17

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München

Germany

=17

University of Amsterdam

Netherlands

19

The University of Warwick

UK

20

Ruprecht-Karls-Universität Heidelberg

Germany

Regional Spotlights:

Austria: Celebrates the third-highest proportion of international faculty.

Belgium: Stands out for research collaboration, claiming third place regionally.

Czech Republic & Poland: The only Eastern Europe countries showcasing top 100 placements with Charles University and University of Warsaw.

Denmark and Sweden: Clinch first and second positions for Sustainability, respectively.

Finland: Achieves fourth spot in research partnerships.

France: Asserts regional research leadership, with four universities among Europe's elite for international collaboration.

Germany: A research powerhouse with numerous institutions dominating the regional top 10 and top 50 for research output.

Italy: Research standout, ranking third for scholarly contributions per faculty, with 25 institutions in the top 100 for this indicator.

Lithuania: Third regionally in drawing international exchange students.

Netherlands: Distinguished for academic and employer reputation, with nearly half its institutions within the top 100.

Norway and Ireland: Secure third and fourth place respectively for Sustainability.

Portugal: Achieves its top result in Sustainability, ranking 7th regionally.

Slovenia: Leads for Employment Outcomes, reflecting its graduates' standing among employers.

Spain: Leads in student mobility, highlighted by IE University's richly diverse student composition.

Switzerland: Balances research excellence and academic diversity, excelling in research citations and international faculty representation.

Turkey: Room to climb. Despite its robust university count (73), none of its universities are among the top 100.

UK Institutions shine, claiming seven of the top ten spots. Their prowess is especially evident in reputation, backed by insights from 144,000 academics and 98,000 employers.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503776/2854098/QS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds Limited

Also from this source

QS World University Rankings: Europe 2024

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.