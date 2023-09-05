QSAN Launches XCubeNXT 8100 & 5100: Enterprise Unified Storage with Cross-Platform Replication

News provided by

QSAN

05 Sep, 2023, 21:00 ET

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- QSAN Technology, Inc., a global leader in enterprise storage solutions, released the new XCubeNXT 8100 & 5100 series next generation high-performance all-in-one unified storage with compact architecture for mixed to enterprise workloads. The latest XCubeNXT series supports multiple protocols and features industry-leading cross-platform replication across all QSAN platforms, reshaping industry standards and ushering in a new era of streamlined storage management. These new products are backed by a 5-year limited warranty for proven enterprise-grade reliability.

Versatile Support for Demanding Environments
XCubeNXT offers block and file support along with data backup and disaster recovery services. It is backed by powerful scale-up capabilities, making it suitable for modern enterprise applications such as containerization, virtualization, file sharing, backup, media environments, and surveillance.

Modern Simplicity with QSM
QSAN Storage Management (QSM) system redefines ease of use, reducing the learning curve and simplifying maintenance. The intuitive GUI offers a swift setup, enabling data access within five minutes of installation. Boasting support for multiple protocols and cross QSAN platform replication, QSM streamlines management and fosters seamless integration.

Dependable Data Experience
99.9999% high availability design with no single point of failure. Cache-to-flash to protect cache data in power outages and non-disruptive firmware upgrades ensures continuous data service with zero downtime.

Adaptive Scalability
Equipped with dual controllers featuring built-in 4-port 10 GbE (SFP+) and a maximum of 26 host ports, XCubeNXT allows direct connections to multiple hosts. It scales to 16.7 PB and uses the Wake-on-SAS feature for remote power management in XCubeDAS expansion units, boosting energy efficiency.

Extended to 5-year limited warranty
"The XN8100 and XN5100 mark a pivotal moment. From addressing diverse needs, be it everyday workloads or high-performance demands. Streamlining management and eradicating data silos, signifies a leap forward in optimized data utilization. We especially extend the product to a 5-year limited warranty to give back to QSAN's customers." Said Steven Lin, Global Sales and Marketing VP of QSAN.

About QSAN
Dedicated to data storage and protection, QSAN, a forward-looking pioneer in the IT industry, offers uncomplicated, secure, and reliable solutions for businesses of all sizes. These solutions aid our global partners and customers in digital transformation by delivering exceptional performance and value tailored to their workloads, applications, budgets, and business requirements.
For further information, visit www.QSAN.com.

Connect with QSAN
Subscribe Newsletter
Blog
LinkedIn­­ 

CONTACT: QSAN Marketing, +886-886-2-7720-2118*208, [email protected]

SOURCE QSAN

Also from this source

QSAN Launches XCubeNXT 8100 & 5100: Enterprise Unified Storage with Cross-Platform Replication

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.