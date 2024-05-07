QSC CEO Joe Pham Will Deliver Keynote at InfoComm 2024 on the Pro AV Industry's Opportunity to Harness the Power of AI

New InfoComm AI Experience Will Feature AI-focused Speakers, Exhibitors, and More

FAIRFAX, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Pham, Chairman and CEO of QSC, will deliver the keynote at InfoComm 2024, taking place June 8-14 (exhibits 12-14) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Pham will take the stage Wed., June 12 at 11 a.m. and guide the audience through an immersive presentation on how the pro AV industry can capture the opportunities presented by AI.

Pham's keynote "Everything Has Changed," presented by Q-SYS (a division of QSC, LLC), centers on acknowledging that artificial intelligence is reshaping our world. By seamlessly integrating AI with the technologies of sight and sound, AV holds the power to generate real-time profound experiences, drive transformative outcomes through data-driven insights, and ultimately cultivate more meaningful human connections in a world increasingly marked by disconnection.

"The potential unleashed by AI on our industry—from revolutionizing experiential delivery to completely reshaping our expectations for human interaction—is nothing short of profound," says Pham. "I'm honored to take the InfoComm stage to encourage our broader community to capitalize on the once-in-a-generation opportunities presented by the unique intersection of AI and AV technologies."

The show will also debut the InfoComm AI Experience on the trade show floor (C10125), featuring a lineup of engaging speakers, and exhibitors, a generative AI photobooth, and AVA AI — InfoComm's new AI-powered guide.

Fardad Zabetian, CEO of KUDO, will lead the session "Language Accessibility with AI: the Untapped Opportunity for AV Integrators" on Wed., June 12. He will share how language is the key to unlocking international business opportunities and generating recurring revenue. With the rise of AI speech translation solutions, companies are increasingly investing in making their workplaces language accessible. He'll reveal the opportunities available for AV integrators to capture this early demand.

Also on Wednesday, Julian Phillips, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, XTG, AVI-SPL, will present the session "AI and the Hyper-Acceleration of Workplace and Experience Design." He will share how the convergence of immersive experiences, AI, and AV technologies can revolutionize how we interact, collaborate, and innovate.

Additional sessions on AI will take place throughout the week, including "Emerging Compliance and Security Concerns for AI" on Tues., June 11. Irwin Lazar of Metrigy will share how many companies, especially those in regulated industries, have not yet developed a strategy to ensure compliance and mitigate risk for AI-generated content such as meeting recordings, user-generated clips, and transcripts. He'll reveal best practices for how companies can capture, classify, and store this content and ensure it is available only where necessary.

The Technology Innovation Stage (C8676) will host "Trend Forecast: Navigating AI, Sustainability and Commodification in Conferencing and Collaboration" on Thurs., June 13. Panelists Jane Hammersley from Blue Touch Paper, Philip Langley of Wesco, and Timothy Mackie from Yamaha Unified Communications will explore the multifaceted implications of these intersecting trends.

In addition, 130 education sessions at InfoComm will have real-time captioning and translation powered by KUDO's AI Speech Translator.

New this year, InfoComm is introducing AVA AI, a comprehensive InfoComm guide, powered by OpenAI. AVA will enhance the show experience by providing information on exhibitors, booth locations, education sessions, agendas, and transportation services. The platform will help attendees navigate the show floor, plan their schedules, and provide information on the best way to travel.

