QScale Welcomes Hewlett Packard Enterprise as First Anchor Tenant at Q01 Campus

QScale

22 May, 2023, 02:00 ET

HPE selects QScale for its purpose-built supercomputing facility and commitment to sustainability and clean energy

LÉVIS, QC, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QScale, a company developing environmentally responsible computing centers, is proud to announce that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), the global leader in supercomputing, is the first anchor tenant at the Q01 Campus. Powered by 142 megawatts of renewable energy, QScale's high-density colocation facility is designed specifically to support high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Q01 Campus – Phases 1-2 (CNW Group/QScale)
"We are thrilled to welcome Hewlett Packard Enterprise as our first anchor tenant at the Q01 Campus," stated Martin Bouchard, president and CEO of QScale. "Their decision to choose QScale as a strategic partner for their supercomputing needs is a testament to our team's expertise in building and operating cutting-edge, large-scale hosting facilities powered by clean energy."

The Q01 Campus is designed with future-proof features, including liquid cooling and waste-heat recovery, to support the growing demand for high-density colocation facilities. With nearly 100% clean energy and natural cooling thanks to the cold climate, the Q01 Campus offers a unique value proposition for HPC and AI markets that require both high performance and sustainability.

"Sustainability is core to HPE's mission of delivering leadership in supercomputing, which is foundational to support a growing demand of scale requirements for simulation and machine learning workloads," explained Nic Dube, Senior Fellow and Chief Architect, HPC & AI at HPE. "QScale shares our vision of driving sustainable computing centers with the high capacity that is required for large-scale applications. By partnering with QScale to leverage their innovative purpose-built design for density and use of renewable energy, we are expanding our green supercomputing initiatives for our customers."

HPE has built and delivered some of the world's fastest and greenest supercomputers, including the first exascale-class system with the Frontier supercomputer for the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. HPE offers supercomputers for any environment, whether on-premises or as-a-service, to allow enterprises to speed time-to-insight and tackle fast growing AI workloads, at any scale.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service.  With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

About QScale

QScale develops environmentally responsible computing centers specifically designed for high-performance computing, supercomputing and machine learning. The company's Quebec City area campus (QScale Q01) is the first colocation facility in Canada to receive the OCP Ready™ recognition, attesting to its energy efficiency and scalability. QScale's technology infrastructure helps meet the growing computing needs of global companies while enabling them to achieve their ESG objectives.

