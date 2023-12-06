QScale's Q01 Facility Crowned North American Data Center Project of the Year at DCD Global Awards 2023

News provided by

QScale

06 Dec, 2023, 19:37 ET

Highlighting Canada's 142MW OCP Ready™ Data Center Achievement

LÉVIS, QC, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QScale is proud to announce that its Q01 computing center has received the "North American Data Center Project of the Year" award at the prestigious DatacenterDynamics (DCD) Global Awards 2023. This award recognizes Q01's groundbreaking contributions to the data center industry, featuring an impressive 142 megawatts capacity and being the first facility in Canada to receive OCP Ready™ recognition.

Continue Reading
QScale - The First OCP Ready™ Colocation Facility in Canada (CNW Group/QScale)
QScale - The First OCP Ready™ Colocation Facility in Canada (CNW Group/QScale)

Martin Bouchard, President and CEO of QScale, reflected on this achievement, stating, "We are immensely proud to receive this accolade from the DCD Global Awards, which is a testament to our commitment to pioneering in computing center technology and sustainability. Our Q01 campus is a landmark in our mission to provide innovative and environmentally conscious AI computing."

The Q01 facility, located in the booming Quebec City area data center hub, has been selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for its supercomputing deployment, confirming QScale's status as a top-tier destination for high-performance computing and sustainability. Furthermore, the facility's OCP Ready™ recognition, a first in Canada, is a clear indication of its alignment with the Open Compute Project's standards, highlighting its commitment to energy efficiency and scalability.

The DCD Global Awards, held in London and renowned for identifying and celebrating the most notable advancements in the data center industry, lend prestige to QScale, recognizing it as a leader in cutting-edge and sustainable colocation hosting solutions.

To learn more about the innovative features at QScale's Q01 campus, including advanced technologies such as liquid cooling that have earned it recognition at the DCD Global Awards, visit www.qscale.com/q01. For further details on the DCD Global Awards and the annual celebration of excellence in the data center industry, visit the DatacenterDynamics Global Awards page.

About QScale

QScale develops environmentally responsible computing centers specifically designed for high-performance computing, supercomputing, and machine learning. The company's Quebec City area campus (QScale Q01) is the first colocation facility in Canada to receive the OCP Ready™ recognition, attesting to its energy efficiency and scalability. QScale's technology infrastructure helps meet the growing computing needs of global companies while enabling them to achieve their ESG objectives.

Stay up to date on the latest QScale news and content by following QScale on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE QScale

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.