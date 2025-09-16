QSD Custom Manufacturing Launches Endurocide® Sporicidal Curtains Across North America - A Game Changer in Hospital Infection Control

ST. ALBERT, AB, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - QSD Custom Manufacturing is proud to announce the official North American launch of Endurocide® Sporicidal Hospital Curtains, a revolutionary disposable curtain solution proven to kill harmful pathogens on contact — including spores — for up to two years without laundering.

Engineered to address the rising demand for safer, cost-effective infection control in healthcare environments, Endurocide® Curtains are now available exclusively through QSD across Canada and the United States.

Key Benefits of Endurocide® Sporicidal Curtains:

Proven to kill pathogens for up to 2 years without laundering

Effective against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores

NFPA 701 and CAN/ULC-S109 flame retardant compliant

Simple to install and fit standard track systems

Ideal for hospitals, long-term care facilities, and emergency response units

"Infection control is no longer optional — it's essential," said Gerry Abday, President of QSD Custom Manufacturing. "The Endurocide® Curtain system provides healthcare professionals with an immediate and long-term solution to help reduce the spread of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) — all without the labor and costs associated with laundering traditional privacy curtains."

Unlike traditional fabric curtains that require frequent washing and replacement, Endurocide® Curtains offer a proven, self-disinfecting surface that reduces cross-contamination risks — even between cleans — making them an effective and sustainable addition to any infection prevention strategy.

QSD is actively seeking partnerships with hospitals, health authorities, and distributors across North America.

To request a product sample or demonstration, contact QSD at [email protected] or visit www.QSDCurtains.com (http://www.qsdcurtains.com).

SOURCE QSD Custom Manufacturing Inc