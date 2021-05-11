Qsic raises $3.1m in Series A with Carthona Capital, supporting US rollout and growth of its AI-driven, in-store ecosystem

Founded in Australia in 2012 by Matt Elsley and Nick Larkins, Qsic is a leader in commercial music streaming and in-store customer ecosystems, currently reaching over 26 million unique visitors a month. Customers include McDonald's and 7-Eleven.



Qsic will also use the funds to build new products into its already established platform; creating an even more seamless and hyper-connected, whole-of-store infrastructure network.



In addition to commercial music streaming, Qsic enables intelligent in-store connectivity, such as the ability to automatically adjust volume levels, speaker by speaker, depending on real-time traffic and conditions. Users can also curate content (like ads), targeting customers as they move through a space.



This is done through anonymous movement and sound decibel sensors, as well as point of sale data. As a result, Qsic's partners are able to understand their customers' behaviours and make data-driven decisions at scale.



Dean Dorrell, partner and lead investor, Carthona Capital, said, "Qsic is bringing digital insights and connectivity into the in-store environment that are revolutionary. We see them as global leaders in a sector that has huge potential. They have deep knowledge of the industry's needs and we are extremely happy to join them on their journey of building an enormous company."



Nick Larkins, co-founder and chief product officer, Qsic, said, "In contrast to consumers' online profiles, the in-store experience is largely untapped when it comes to driving intelligent, measurable and direct initiatives.



"By merging the physical retail environment with multiple data inputs, and overlaying AI and machine learning, we're helping brands create a more holistic experience that transcends online and bricks and mortar. The appetite for a more purposeful in-person connection with customers is skyrocketing and we're excited to help the US tap this potential."



Co-founder and Qsic CEO Matt Elsley added, "As the in-store experience becomes data driven and hyper-connected, intelligent platforms are becoming essential to test, measure and learn. Qsic is that system of action for customer-focused, innovation-led brands."





