QSL Becomes the Sole Shareholder of Transport Watson & Sycamore

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - QSL, a world-class maritime terminal operator and stevedore and transport company, takes another step towards its goal of becoming the North American benchmark in its sector of activity by becoming the sole owner of Transport Watson & Sycamore following the purchase of Groupe Robert's shares in this company.

In 2018, QSL teamed up with Groupe Robert to complete this highly strategic acquisition. After a period of transition and eager to invest even more in the development and growth of Transport Watson & Sycamore, QSL now becomes its sole owner.

"I would like to thank Groupe Robert for enabling us to bring this acquisition project to a smooth landing. Their support over the past two years has been essential in familiarizing us with the road transportation industry, which enhances our offer in the entire transportation logistics sector. Indeed, our services now extend well beyond the port sectors in which we have acquired our expertise. This service extends our range of solutions to ensure that goods reach their destination quickly and safely. Thanks to the know-how of Transport Watson & Sycamore, we can, for example, load ships with wind turbine blades, unload them onto our trucks and deliver them to their destination," says Robert Bellisle, QSL President and CEO.

Transport Watson & Sycamore employees are in good hands with QSL. The transition carried out over the past two years has enabled employees to develop their relationship with QSL and work efficiently together. The synergy between the different modes of transportation, whether by sea, rail, road or air, is essential to ensure the efficient transportation of goods throughout North America. We are proud to have collaborated in developing this synergy by supporting QSL," says Michel Robert, President and CEO of Groupe Robert.

Since its foundation more than 40 years ago, QSL has always sought to improve the customer experience by expanding its network of ports and terminals across North America. Its facilities are strategically located at multimodal transportation hubs and provide access to major railways and highways to expedite the movement of goods once they arrive at port. This transaction will serve as additional leverage for QSL to continue its growth in Canada and the United States, to offer increasingly innovative services to its customers and to fulfill its promise of tailor-made success. Transport Watson & Sycamore will become a division of QSL Transport.

QSL is a world-class maritime terminal operator and stevedore and transport company. A key player in the supply chain, with headquarters in Quebec City, QSL develops tailor-made solutions to offer innovative handling methods, while paying careful attention to the cargo. Its socio-economic footprint is impressive with more than 2,000 employees and operations in over 40 ports and terminals.

Transport Watson & Sycamore is specialized in the road transport of heavy and oversized equipment as well as in integrated supply logistics. With a strong cutting-edge expertise, Watson & Sycamore's team of 120 dedicated and competent employees offers value-added services such as the design and operation of custom-built trailers that ensure optimized transportation and great flexibility throughout North America.

