QsourceKids Delivers COVID-19 Educational Curriculum for Young Learners

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a Tennessee Community CARES grant, a new series of video lessons and educational materials is available to teachers and families at no cost. The programs help young children engage in learning COVID-19 related guidelines and recommendations for safer health practices. Qsource recently launched QsourceKids, a program to develop health education content for PreK-12 public and private school systems. The program's first series is designed for students in PreK through third grades.

Free Covid-19 health education content for children

Qsource chief executive officer, Dawn FitzGerald, said the program responds to the feedback they received from teachers and parents for simply packaged, trusted, and science-based tools for younger children in the era of coronavirus. "We're excited to launch QsourceKids and grateful to the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee CARES Program, and Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis for providing support for our program's first curriculum package," she said. "We developed this series to provide clinically relevant information that is age-appropriate and easy to access, whether students are in classrooms or are learning virtually from home. The series is designed with direct parent and teacher input, in addition to review and feedback from medical doctors, school nurses, and administrators."

The animated video series was produced in partnership with Jabberblabber® and features the franchise's popular characters, Jabberblabber and Harmony. Jabberblabber® Family Magazine, a free 24-page activities educational newspaper distributed each month, will highlight the QsourceKids curriculum through March 2021.

FitzGerald said the series contains short video lessons, each with coordinating tools, worksheets, quizzes and activities that address topics including germs, hand-washing hygiene, wearing masks, and social distancing. One lesson, "Stuck At Home," provides support for commonly reported concerns expressed by parents, such as sadness and other emotional issues associated with months of distance learning and social isolation.

Teachers, parents, and caregivers are encouraged to share the program videos and tools with young learners. All curriculum materials are free and immediately available to download on Qsource's website at www.Qsource.org/Kids.

The QsourceKids coronavirus-related series is partially funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee through the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) and the Tennessee Community CARES Program. TDHS, along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, created the program to invest $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help ongoing efforts to address health and economic needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Qsource is one of 656 non-profit organizations across Tennessee to receive a grant.

