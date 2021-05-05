QSR Automations Announces New Leadership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QSR Automations, the leading provider of kitchen automation, reservation and table management, off-premise technology, and predictive data analytics announced today that Angela Leet has been appointed as the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately following the sudden death of founder and CEO, Lee Leet.

For 25 years, Angela has been committed to QSR Automations success, strategic growth and innovation in the restaurant technology industry. Angela's commitment to the mission and core values of QSR Automations combined with her career as an engineer and community-leader make her the perfect candidate to lead QSR Automations for years to come.

Throughout her career Angela has used her knowledge and expertise as an engineer to execute projects through strong relationships, logical and creative problem solving and strong attention to detail. Angela used this same skillset to own and operate her consulting firm which focused on the area of construction management. Her service as an elected member of the Louisville Metro Council sharpened her people-skills and creative talents an asset for her people-first leadership style. Angela Leet holds a Master's in Engineering degree from the University of Louisville J. B. Speed School of Engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston.

"QSR Automations has long been a global leader in restaurant technology. I've always been inspired by our mission and the QSR team commitment for intertwining restaurant technology with guest experience to create memorable dining experiences. I remain committed and focused on providing the same great products and customer service to the hospitality industry that our clients have seen from us for the last 25 years," said QSR Automations CEO Angela Leet.

QSR Automations also announced today that current CFO, Anthony Griffin will expand his role and has been appointed to serve as Interim President. Anthony has more than 17 years of experience with QSR Automations. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Louisville and currently serves as a Colonel in the United States Army Reserves. His tenure with QSR Automations and his knowledge and leadership expertise in his military service makes him a natural fit to serve the company in this role.

In addition to these leadership changes, QSR Automations will be expanding its executive leadership team by creating the position of Vice President of Product Strategy. This role will be responsible for leading the strategic growth of QSR Automations' ConnectSmart Platform. Anyone interested in applying for the position can learn more here.

To learn more about QSR Automations and our leadership team, click here.

About QSR Automations

QSR Automations, headquartered in Louisville, KY, with offices in London, England, is a global restaurant technology company with a leading, data-driven operational platform – ConnectSmart. The platform includes kitchen automation, guest management, off-premise technology, and predictive analytics. Since 1996, operators looking for a customized solution that integrates seamlessly improves the dining experience, and drives operational excellence have turned to QSR Automations and the ConnectSmart Platform.

MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Amber Mullaney, VP of Marketing

(502) 689-0249

[email protected]

SOURCE QSR Automations