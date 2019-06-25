QSR Group Holdings Joins Church's Chicken® As Newest Franchisee, Acquires 45 U.S. Restaurants

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based QSR Group Holdings, LLC ("QSR") recently closed an acquisition of 45 existing Church's Chicken® restaurants previously operated by Falcon Holdings, LLC and its affiliates. QSR acquired restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio and Michigan, and also signed a multi-year, multi-unit development agreement to build six new restaurants within those markets. QSR was founded by Casey Askar and Sam Askar, and QSR's three local affiliates will be the franchisees of the restaurants.

"QSR is well-experienced in the quick-service restaurant space as franchisees and as franchisors with more than 200 restaurants in their portfolio," said Pete Servold, EVP Franchise and Company Operations for Church's Chicken. "The fact that we've attracted experienced franchisees who see the great potential of the brand and seek to complement the initiatives of existing owners makes it a good deal for all parties involved."

QSR plans to re-image their newly acquired existing Church's Chicken locations with the first round of renovations slated to start in 2020. The re-imaged restaurants will feature the Church's Chicken STAR image design, which is the brand's latest design initiative. All newly opened and renovated Church's Chicken locations in the United States, including Puerto Rico, are incorporating this package, which boasts modern design and décor elements accented with contemporary lighting. The design package includes interior and exterior features.

"We are very excited about our opportunity to become a Church's Chicken franchisee," said Casey Askar, QSR's Chairman. "We believe in the strong corporate brand, and overall customer loyalty will help us redefine success in the markets that we are planning to serve."

To maintain operational continuity and connection to the surrounding communities, QSR is rehiring all of the prior operator's employees in the restaurants they are acquiring, as well as individuals who have served in leadership positions with the prior owner outside of the restaurants' four walls. The restaurants will continue Church's culinary legacy by serving the brand's signature dishes, including freshly prepared fried chicken, scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and homestyle sides.

