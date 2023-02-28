QSR Names Kelly's Roast Beef to the 2023 40/40 List

Notable Quick-Service Restaurant Publication Features Massachusetts Own in This Year's List

REVERE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston-based inventor of the North Shore roast beef sandwich, Kelly's Roast Beef, is thrilled to announce that they have been recognized by notable food publication, QSR Magazine. The brand is featured in QSR's 2023 edition of "The 40/40 List," which highlights America's hottest fast-casual food concepts and works to benefit the industry by celebrating the brands that are leading in innovation. Kelly's Roast Beef was commended for positioning itself as a differentiator in the roast beef sandwich category, their newly designed locations which feature a fresh interior and welcoming environment, and the implementation of new technology to help franchisees run their locations seamlessly.

Their recognition in this year's QSR 40/40 List shows that Kelly's Roast Beef has proven to be a fierce competitor in the quick-service industry. Not only has the brand gone above and beyond by elevating and perfecting the classic menu items that have made them a household name, but their continued support of their franchisees and their community has certainly helped raise brand awareness nationwide. With six locations currently open, the brand plans to add seven more this year throughout the east coast and Florida, further extending Kelly's national presence.

"To be recognized for our hard work and dedication to innovation in the fast-casual dining space by a notable publication like QSR is such an honor," said Neil Newcomb, CEO of Kelly's Roast Beef Franchising. "This acknowledgement proves that we are achieving major success and further fuels our desire to continue staying ahead of industry trends to ensure we are creating an exceptional fast-casual dining experience."

Founded in 1951, Kelly's Roast Beef is famously known as the inventor of the North Shore roast beef sandwich. Kelly's roasts its beef in-house all day while serving everything fresh and made to order. Today, a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches a month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates a staggering one million sandwiches are sold a year. The figures are impressive but equally impressive is that even in the face of tremendous volume, Kelly's has not gone towards a commissary set-up. Instead, each location roasts its beef in-house all through the day, ensuring that sandwiches can still be carved to order as they have been for decades. The process begins with a carving machine that thinly slices 25-day-aged, medium-rare roasted sirloin-tip meat. The sirloin is then placed on a buttered, griddled hamburger roll, and topped with any condiments the customer desires plus a slice of cheese. That, in and of itself, is the hallmark of a Kelly's sandwich, said Newcomb, "It's never sitting. It's a medium-rare, melt-in-your-mouth, roast beef sandwich."

"I am so proud of everyone within the Kelly's organization. Their continued devotion to brand loyalty is the reason we are in the position to expand and be recognized as an innovator within our industry," continued Newcomb. "This is an incredible honor and validates that the team we have in place are exceptional at what they do."

Throughout the years, Kelly's has gained national attention on the Food Network's show $40 a Day with Rachael Ray, a PBS Special called "Sandwiches You Will Like", Robert B. Parker's Wonderland by Ace Atkins, NBC's three-time Emmy award-winning 30 Rock, and on the silver screen in Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting. In 2019, Thrillist named Kelly's one of "11 New England Chains the Entire Country Needs" and Business Insider said travelers shouldn't leave Boston without trying the roast beef sandwich at Kelly's. Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the total initial investment to open a Kelly's franchise is $1.8-$3 million.

