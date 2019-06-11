Q'STRAINT Announces The Acquisition Of Adapt Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'STRAINT has announced the acquisition of Adapt Solutions, an industry leader in mobility equipment, specialized in vehicle accessibility. The benefit of this acquisition will result in both companies expanding their reach to provide safety, comfort, and accessibility to those with limited mobility.

"Adapt Solutions' corporate culture mirrors our own – making safety accessible," said Patrick Girardin, Co-president of Q'STRAINT. "We're thrilled for Q'STRAINT to be aligned with a company that we have long admired in terms of their people, their products and their mission." Patrick also added "And ever since the launch of the LINK we, along with the rest of the industry have been impressed with such a transformative product and we feel very excited to bring Adapt Solutions into our family."

"Both Q'STRAINT and Adapt Solutions thrive in their own personal space. Q'STRAINT will continue its focus on wheelchair passenger safety inside the vehicle, while Adapt Solutions concentrates on assisting people with mobility challenges entering and exiting their vehicles," said Julie Boynton, Q'STRAINT Co-president.

"There is a clear synergy with customer focus and product philosophy between both companies, particularly in terms of commitment to safety," said Gina Lewis, CEO of Adapt Solutions. "I believe that together we will leverage our core strengths. The consumer will end up being the big winner with access to a wider range of industry leading mobility solutions."

About Adapt Solutions:

Headquartered just outside Quebec City, Adapt Solutions manufactures wheelchair accessible automotive turning seats, transfer systems and wheelchair lifting devices. Adapt Solutions' mission is to help people with limited mobility get in and out of their vehicles by offering innovative, discreet, user-friendly and easily installed quality mobility equipment. For more information, visit adaptsolutions.com.

About Q'STRAINT

For over 35 years, Q'STRAINT has been the industry leader focused on developing the most innovative solutions to advance the safety and effectiveness of wheelchair passenger travel. The diverse global staff serves customers in more than 70 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit qstraint.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

