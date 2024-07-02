Q'Straint Marks 40 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Transportation Safety

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Straint, a world-renowned pioneer in wheelchair securement solutions, proudly commemorates its 40th anniversary. For four decades, Q'Straint has led the industry in developing cutting-edge transportation safety solutions for individuals with disabilities, ensuring their journeys are safe, confident, and secure.

Since its inception in 1984, Q'Straint has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of wheelchair users through innovative products that define benchmarks in safety and convenience. From the original Q'Straint system to the latest advancements in securement technology, the company has consistently prioritized safety, reliability, and independence.

"We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone," said Patrick Girardin, President of Q'Straint. "Our 40-year journey has been fueled by a relentless commitment to innovation and a steadfast mission to equalize safety for all. Our success is indebted to our devoted team, loyal customers, and partners who trust our products to set the standard for their passengers."

"We take immense pride in our legacy and are eager about the future," added Maria Huertas, Marketing Director. "Looking ahead, we remain resolute in advancing transportation safety and accessibility, continuing to innovate, and serving our customers with the same unwavering dedication and passion that has defined Q'Straint over the past four decades."

For more information about Q'Straint's 40th anniversary celebrations and upcoming events, please visit www.qstraint.com.

About Q'Straint

Q'Straint is a global leader in wheelchair securement solutions, committed to enhancing the safety and independence of wheelchair users worldwide. With over 40 years of expertise, Q'Straint delivers innovative technology and dependable products that uphold the highest standards of quality and performance. For further details, visit www.qstraint.com.

