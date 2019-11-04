Q'STRAINT/Sure-Lok Announces the Winner of its Inaugural Q'MANITARIAN Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'STRAINT/Sure-Lok is pleased to announce that Dan Allison, a highly acclaimed Occupational Therapist (OTR/L) and Driving Specialist at the Shepherd Center, which U.S. News and World Report ranks among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation, won the company's inaugural Q'MANITARIAN Award.

"At Q'STRAINT, we believe it takes a special type of person to work in the transportation safety industry," said Patrick Girardin, Q'STRAINT president. "Someone who not only demonstrates extraordinary dedication and devotion to their profession, but also compassion - a real humanitarian or what we call a Q'MANITARIAN."

Dan, also a Certified Driving Rehab Specialist (CDRS), ably fits the profile of a Q'MANITARIAN. He works with mobility passengers to train them on how to safely and properly operate or ride in a vehicle with their device, allowing them the same level of safety and accessibility as those around them.

"I am deeply honored to have received the Q'MANITARIAN award especially from a company that I hold such a high opinion of and deeply respect," said Dan, a former president of the Association for Driver Rehab Specialists (ADED). "I am also a strong proponent of the Q'STRAINT product-line which I find to be not only robust, but exceptionally easy to use and their performance and durability are second to none."

For over 30 years, Q'STRAINT has observed remarkable efforts by transportation industry professionals and created this award to honor and celebrate their efforts within their field. The prestigious Q'MANITARIAN Award recognizes Dan's success in the personal mobility industry and his ability to provide highly individualized training for mobility device passengers seeking to drive or ride in a vehicle for the first time.

As the winner of the Q'MANITARIAN award, Dan will be presented with two commemorative plaques.

For more information about the Q'MANITARIAN Award and the two finalists click here.

About Q'STRAINT

For over 35 years, Q'STRAINT has been the industry leader focused on developing the most innovative solutions to advance the safety and effectiveness of wheelchair passenger travel. The diverse global staff serves customers in more than 70 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit qstraint.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

Media Contact:

Scott Brand

(954) 986-6665, ext. 279

sbrand@qstraint.com

SOURCE Q'STRAINT

Related Links

http://www.qstraint.com

