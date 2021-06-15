Qstream, a 2021 HR Tech Award Winner for Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution

The purpose of this program is to help buyers and employers in the HR, talent, and learning technology space understand some of the best companies in the industry for technology selection needs. The winners of this award were technology providers who supported their clients through the toughest and most dynamic year from a business perspective.

Why was Qstream selected by Lighthouse Research and Advisory for Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution?

Qstream is the pioneer of microlearning technology. It helps people pick up new skills and understand a new task or process. What's taught gets cemented into their memory so they can apply new skills to their jobs. The user experience encourages high engagement because every learner is heavily involved in the platform's scenario-based challenges. On the back end, the analytics dashboards provide extensive data points so organizations can see employees learning the necessary skills in real time and monitor their progress. Qstream has incredible customer success stories that demonstrate the strong business impact from the technology's analytics functionalities.

How Qstream's Microlearning solution collects and visualizes proficiency analytics based on the learners' responses to microlearning challenges:

Once employees have responded to scenario-based challenges, Qstream calculates in depth engagement and proficiency data points related to people's job skills. From this, learners' knowledge retention and proficiency levels are showcased as they progress through the learning experience. The real-time analytics dashboards provide hierarchical and granular insights into the learner's proficiency and performance by topics related to demographics such as country, region, departments, teams, and as far down to the individual level. Executives and front-line managers are able to precisely identify skill gaps and measure proficiency for any specific audience they want to look into. Executives determine business impact through learning and development initiatives and managers are prepared to have productive and personalized coaching conversations, at scale. No other analytics derived from learning and development programs provide such robust analytics. As a result, organizations are equipped to develop their most valuable asset - their workforce - for business growth.

"While the user experience is a major differentiator, our judging team was also impressed with the granularity of the dashboards to analyze data on the back end," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research and Advisory. "It's not an afterthought like with some systems."

"Traditional learning systems don't provide the type of granular analytics needed to measure skill mastery levels," said Jim Bowley, Vice President of Product, Qstream. "By solving the learning engagement challenge, our innovative analytics visualize proficiency gaps that teams can address to truly advance business growth and revenue."

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

About Lighthouse Research and Advisory

Lighthouse Research and Advisory is an analyst firm that identifies excellence in strategic human capital management and talent acquisition. The firm has over 10 years of experience and provides practical research and advice to HR, talent, and learning professionals.

Media Contact

David Resendes

[email protected]

781-222-2020

SOURCE Qstream

