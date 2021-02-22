Qstream, a 2021 Stevie Award Winner for Sales and Customer Service

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14th.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

The Stevie Award judges shared the following comments in support of Qstream's win:

"Excellent product to enable sales. Moving sales knowledge from temporary to long-term memory of sales reps and workforces… impressive work for providing incentive learning and training platform to grow and update sustainable knowledge for sales employees, measuring of obtained proficiency level among learners by viewing real-time of recorded readiness performance in a dashboard to take suited action for compensating sales knowledge drawbacks in workforces if needed."

"… focus on the microlearning experience is an effective way to teach - and has the potential of reducing the distance between those who are quick learners and those that are not… put your brand on the global stage. I work in education so I can vouch for this."

"Qstream's… sales enablement solutions are successful in re-engineering how knowledge needs to be both delivered and consumed. Overall, I am impressed by the research around learning that went into the creation of the platform and the 21% increase in sales proficiency driven by continuous reinforcement of product knowledge and sales methodology. Extremely well done."

"Winning a Stevie Award demonstrates the passion and dedication our team has to support our sales enablement clients in achieving learning outcomes that result in profitable revenue with the use of our microlearning technology," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO of Qstream. "Our mission is to continue to drive high engagement and learning forward to sellers around the world, and we can't be more thankful to be recognized by one of the industry's most prestigious awards."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie Award winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

What is Qstream microlearning? Watch this quick video.

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution - proven by science and in practice - that boosts learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight competition programs that receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

David Resendes

[email protected]

781-222-2020

SOURCE Qstream

Related Links

http://qstream.com

