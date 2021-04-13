Qstream, a 2021 Top Sales Training & Enablement Company for Two Consecutive Years

"We are honored to be recognized for our strong value in the industry by an organization like Training Industry," said Gary Greenberger, VP Global Sales of Qstream. "Qstream's microlearning technology gives our customers the analytics to solve learning engagement problems and show the proficiency gaps that occur within a global salesforce."

"Traditional learning methods haven't given sales leaders the analytics they need to measure and confirm the skills of their sales reps," said Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry. "The learning experience and analytics provided by Qstream's technology cultivate the type of strong sales force that uses learning to accelerate revenue."

Qstream was selected after a thorough review of the most innovative technologies and services in the training industry. Key factors in this selection includes superior quality of services, ability to deliver training in learners' preferred modalities, industry visibility, innovation, impact, strength of clients and geographic reach, and company size/growth potential.

To view the complete 2021 Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies, please visit here .

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry ( https://trainingindustry.com ) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp .

