Qstream Awarded €30,000 Prize in the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge

Qstream is a scientifically proven microlearning solution initially developed at Harvard Medical School by Qstream founder, Dr. B. Price Kerfoot , which prompts meaningful behavior change in people. For patients with type 2 diabetes, a recent clinical study found patients who were randomly assigned to use Qstream had significantly greater reductions in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), a common measure of long-term blood glucose control, than their counterparts who received the identical content in a booklet format.

"Through more than 20 scientific trials, Qstream has been consistently proven to drive strong participant engagement and improve outcomes," said Dr. Kerfoot, MD EdM. "Our diabetes-specific Qstream challenge, designed to guide patients on self-management of diabetes, delivered reductions in blood glucose comparable to starting a new diabetes medication among patients with poor blood sugar control."

"To know that Qstream positively impacts the lives of people with type 2 diabetes is very rewarding," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO of Qstream. "Qstream will contribute the prize money to Dr. Kerfoot's groundbreaking research in this important area. We are delighted the team at the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge sees the value of our solution."

Developed at Harvard Medical School, Qstream is clinically proven in more than 20 scientific trials to boost retention and durably change clinical practice patterns to improve patient outcomes.

Leading medical centers, teaching schools and CME providers around the globe rely on Qstream to reinforce education on hospital-acquired conditions, value-based purchasing and HCAHPS, readmissions and transitions of care, patient safety, and more. The Qstream platform is also used by hundreds of leading brands in life sciences, technology, financial services and healthcare to reinforce learning and improve outcomes. To learn more, visit Qstreamhealthcare.com, or connect with us on Twitter.

