Qstream Awarded Twice by Brandon Hall Group for Excellence in Technology

"Qstream was founded to provide our clients with science-proven learning software to deliver to sales professionals an engaging mobile learning experience that they aren't getting from traditional learning solutions," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO of Qstream. "Brandon Hall Group's recognition of Qstream is confirmation that this is a pressing matter not only for sales organizations but for engaging an entire enterprise in L&D initiatives that result in better learning outcomes for the business."

"The two awards won by Qstream represent their commitment to remote and mobile learning innovation for both the sales organization and for the enterprise at large," said David Wentworth, Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. "We're hearing more from the HCM market about the need to empower the learning organization to drive the performance of the business."

Qstream and other winners of the prestigious Brandon Hall Awards are listed here .

You can find out more about Qstream here .

About Qstream:

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management'. Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers. To learn more visit ( http://www.brandonhall.com )

Media Contact:

David Resendes

[email protected]

781-222-2020

SOURCE Qstream

Related Links

http://qstream.com

