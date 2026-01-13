Qstream Drives Fast Learning Engagement Via SMS

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream, the microlearning platform trusted by global enterprise organizations to deliver timely, job-critical learning at scale, today announced the launch of Qstream SMS, a delivery channel that pushes microlearning communications directly to employees via text message.

With the addition of SMS, Qstream pushes microlearning via multiple methods, including text message, email, mobile app and Microsoft Teams, giving organizations more ways to reach learners where they already spend their time.

SMS is one of the most frequently checked communication channels, making it a natural fit for short, focused learning moments. By delivering microlearning via text, Qstream helps organizations cut through the noise so important learning doesn't get buried or missed. With the addition of SMS to a growing list of delivery channels, Qstream continues to give learning teams control over how and where microlearning shows up.

"Qstream SMS was developed in direct response to customer demands for expanded ways to reach busy frontline, field and mobile teams," said Dan Whelan, CEO at Qstream. "SMS makes it easy to reach learners quickly and prompt action, with no friction, delivering critical knowledge exactly when they need it."

Designed for speed, simplicity and participation

Qstream SMS is built to support fast engagement and higher completion rates:

Reaches learners where they already are

Text messages meet employees on a channel they check multiple times a day.



Text messages meet employees on a channel they check multiple times a day. Cuts through the noise

Cuts through the noise

SMS is less crowded than other channels, helping time-sensitive learning stand out.



SMS is less crowded than other channels, helping time-sensitive learning stand out. Drives faster participation

Drives faster participation

A short, clear prompt is pushed directly to the learner, making it easy to take action immediately.



A short, clear prompt is pushed directly to the learner, making it easy to take action immediately. Boosts completion rates

Boosts completion rates

Simple delivery and reminders help more learners start and finish microlearning courses faster.



Simple delivery and reminders help more learners start and finish microlearning courses faster. Fits into the flow of work

Fits into the flow of work

Learners can complete activities in seconds, between tasks or while on the go.



Faster content creation, faster learner engagement

The launch of SMS delivery builds on Qstream's recent investments in AI-powered content creation, allowing teams to create microlearning courses faster and get them in front of learners sooner. Together, Qstream's AI content tools and SMS delivery help organizations move quickly from content creation to learner engagement, without added complexity.

Qstream SMS is available now to customers.

For more information, visit Qstream.com

