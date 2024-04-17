Qstream Launches AI Microlearning Content Generator To Increase Efficiencies For Training Teams

New AI functionality will enable organizations to create and distribute critical microlearning content to employees 5X faster

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream , a global leader in microlearning and knowledge reinforcement technology, has released a new AI Microlearning Content Generator aimed at helping training and enablement teams quickly create and deliver engaging microlearning experiences.

While companies raced to release AI functionality after the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, Qstream made the decision to conduct a thorough analysis of customer and market needs, followed by meticulous development and refinement focused on quality control and security. The finished product aligns with our high standards, incorporates our microlearning content best practices and functions as a useful assistant for customers. With Qstream AI, customers can:

Create an AI-generated question in a matter of seconds by supplying source or reference materials

Edit & refine the question to meet their organization's standards & audience's needs

Select different question styles based on Qstream's best practices

Efficiently repurpose existing training materials to generate microlearning questions focused on critical concepts

"The launch of the AI Microlearning Content Generator marks a very proud moment here at Qstream," said Dan Whelan, CEO of Qstream. "Our customers operate in high-risk industries, where equipping employees with the right knowledge at the right time is critical for business success. Qstream AI offers a sound starting point when immediate training needs arise, giving teams the ability to quickly deliver information to those making an impact on the front lines."

"Qstream AI is the product of meticulous and thoughtful design," said Jim Bowley, VP of Product Management at Qstream. "Our content experts, product managers and engineers worked closely with our customers to understand their needs and desired outcomes. We are thrilled to be able to bring the efficiency and power of AI to the market."

These AI capabilities follow the release of Qstream Comms, a feature that enables organizations to cut through the clutter of traditional communication channels to deliver timely training content, helping them to more effectively incorporate job-critical content into their strategic training initiatives. These recent enhancements solidify Qstream as an end-to-end microlearning platform that enables the quick creation and dissemination of training material to employees in the moment of need.

Qstream will be showcasing the AI Microlearning Content Generator at Learning Technologies in London on April 17 & 18. For those attending, stop by stand F30 or attend the live session in Theatre 5 on Thursday, April 18 at 10:15 am BST.

About Qstream

Qstream is the leading enterprise microlearning and knowledge reinforcement solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance. Hundreds of organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a personalized and agile learning experience that delivers the highest levels of retention, engagement and efficiency along with analytics that provide precision insights and expose a real-time view of performance readiness.

