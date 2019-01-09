Qstream Strengthens Product Delivery for Customers with Appointment of New Vice President, Product

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream , makers of software that uses science, data, and mobile technology to prompt meaningful behavior change in the corporate learning and sales enablement environment, today announced Jim Bowley has joined the company as its new Vice President, Product. In this role, Bowley will leverage his deep expertise in enterprise software product management and planning to ensure customers benefit from ongoing innovation in the Qstream solution as their L&D needs evolve.

"Organizations today need a highly skilled workforce to meet critical business goals and sales objectives. Qstream is committed to continually delivering technology-based microlearning as a strategic L&D asset," said Rich Lanchantin, Qstream CEO. "Jim is a recognized thought leader in the human capital management software industry and brings a wealth of relevant experience to guide Qstream's strategic direction and product roadmap. During Jim's two decades at PeopleFluent in senior product management, product strategy and sales roles, the company experienced double-digit growth and differentiated its learning solution by responding to and anticipating client needs—including video, mobile, and social capabilities. I'm excited to welcome Jim to the Qstream team to ensure our customers benefit from ongoing L&D innovation."

Prior to joining Qstream, Bowley led innovation strategy for PeopleFluent's suite of talent management and learning solutions. Bowley has also been an organizational and communications consultant for Willis Towers Watson and Mercer. He is a regular contributor to leading publications such Talent Management Magazine, Chief Learning Officer, Human Resource Executive and HR Magazine.

"Corporate learning and development is undergoing a seismic shift thanks to new technologies like Qstream that support learning 'in the flow of work' and help organizations see tangible return on investment from their L&D initiatives," said Bowley. "Qstream delivers its customers an enriched, measurable and effective learning experience that changes employee behaviors that impact business outcomes. I'm delighted to join this fast-growing company."

About Qstream

Developed at Harvard Medical School, Qstream is the only microlearning platform scientifically proven to quantifiably enhance job proficiency. Unlike traditional corporate training programs, the Qstream app delivers scenario-based, precision learning (Qstreams) in just minutes a day, and within the daily flow of work. Knowledge-intensive industries including life sciences, healthcare, financial services, and technology use Qstream to improve recall of critical information and identify individual proficiencies so managers know who, what and when to coach. With hundreds of customers and thousands of participants globally, including Mastercard, Pfizer, and Autodesk, Qstream is trusted to build teams that excel. To learn more, visit Qstream.com , and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

