QStride Joins Fight to End Opioid Epidemic

DETROIT, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QStride, a purpose-driven Information Technology (IT) consulting and staffing provider serving Fortune Global 2,000, today announced they are joining the fight to help end the opioid epidemic with hosting their 2nd Annual Swing For A Cure Charity Golf Tournament at the notable Cherry Creek Golf and Country Club in Shelby Township, MI.

Swing For A Cure Golf Tournament Families Against Narcotics Logo

Brought to you by title sponsors PurposePoint, Genisys Credit Union, and Qualigence International, the format is a four person scramble with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Families Against Narcotics (FAN), a community based program for those seeking recovery, those in recovery, and family members affected by opioid addition.

"The opiate crisis is something that if affecting families across the United States and Michigan has been hit particularly hard," said former 41B District County Judge and current Executive Director of FAN Linda Davis. "For the past several years, we have been one of the top States experiencing overdose deaths. This crisis is something every family needs to be educated about, knowledge is power. We are so appreciative of partners like QStride that are working to raise awareness and educate their community."

The event is Monday August 12, 2019 with a 9AM shotgun start and welcomes golfers of all skill levels and businesses to participate, which is sure to be a purposeful day featuring a Million Dollar Hole In One, celebrity putting contest, business networking reception, and dinner awards ceremony with special address by FAN's Executive Director Linda Davis.

"We believe that every organization's purpose is to improve the quality of human life, and we believe that every event they are involved in should do the same," said Davin Salvagno, Founder of PurposePoint. "That is why we are proud to be a co-title sponsor of this event brought to you by QStride benefiting Families Against Narcotics.

Genisys Credit Union is committed to making a difference in our local communities. "Being able to support organizations like FAN is important to us because we understand the value this organization offers and we want to be part of efforts to help families in need," said President/CEO Jackie Buchanan.

Qualigence International supports organizations through their Qualigence Cares Foundation that have a clear mission to directly impact others in a positive way. "We operate our business under the mission of People Living Their Purpose both externally with our clients and internally with our teams," said Steve Lowisz, CEO of Qualigence International. "We are excited to support QStride's Swing For a Cure Charity Golf Event to support FAN and help more people live their purpose."

Some of the confirmed celebrities include 4X Emmy Winner, Reporter/Host/Anchor of FOX Sports Detroit Trevor Thompson, former NFL Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles and University of Michigan football defensive end Mike Martin, former MLB Detroit Tigers outfielder and current FOX Sports Detroit Analyst Craig Monroe, former NFL New York Giants Super Bowl Champion and Michigan State Football linebacker Greg Jones, former NFL Carolina Panthers and Michigan Football defensive end Rondell Biggs, and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. Additional celebrity guests will be noted as they are confirmed.

Corporate, individual, and team sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations are welcomed and appreciated.

To register an individual, team, or to become a tournament sponsor, visit http://progolfplanners.com/qstride.

About QStride

QStride is a top 100 ranked, Information Technology consulting and staffing provider serving mid-market and Fortune Global 2,000.

For more information about QStride, please visit www.qstride.com.

About Families Against Narcotics

FAN is a community based program for those seeking recovery, those in recovery, and family members affected by opioid addition.

