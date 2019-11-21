QStride to Help Macomb County's Needy with Thrill of Hope Christmas Concert

MT. CLEMENS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QStride, a talent solutions provider helping mid-market and Fortune Global 2,000 organizations make quick strides in attracting, developing, and engaging employees, today announced their Thrill of Hope Christmas concert to benefit Harvest Time Food Distribution Center, a division of Harvest Time Outreach Ministries.

The Christmas concert will be held at the Van Dyke Community Auditorium, located at 22900 Federal, Warren, MI 48089 on Saturday December 14, 2019 and will feature billboard nominated Christian pop, rock band Building 429.

"This is the time of year when we all reflect on our lives, finding gratitude in where and who we are," said Shane Gianino, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QStride. "But there are so many families that will not be able to come together during the holiday season, torn apart by hunger, homelessness, and financial hardship. This is just one way we want to show our gratitude to the local community."

"Hunger and homelessness are epidemics that sadly affect too many members of our community," said Curtiss Ostosh, Senior Pastor of Harvest Time Christian church. "This is an opportunity for us to come together as a local community and shine some light during a very special time of the year."

Building 429's name is derived from a Biblical passage known as Ephesians 4:29. They were nominated to three Dove Awards at the 36th GMA Dove Awards, New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year ("Glory Defined"), and Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year. At the 56th Annual Grammy Awards, their "We Won't Be Shaken" was nominated for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album." Their current single Fear No More has been holding in the top 5 for an incredible 10 weeks straight.

QStride presents the all-ages Christmas community concert to benefit Harvest Time Food Distribution Center, a nonprofit located in the poorest zip code in Macomb County, Michigan. General admission doors are at 6pm with VIP artist meet and greet at 5:30pm. Concert starts at 7PM. Worship teams from local area churches will also perform.

Tickets are available through www.building429.com/tour and at the Van Dkye Community Auditorium box office. Kids under 10 are free. Students with ID are $10.00. Suggested donated items; dry and canned goods, unwrapped toys.

For more information about the event, contact QStride at (313) 442-9912 or info@qstride.com. Sponsoring partners include WMUZ 103.5FM "The Light", Purpose Point, and Passport Pizza.

About QStride, Inc.

QStride is a purpose-driven technology solutions provider that helps mid-market and Fortune Global 2,000 meet their diverse Information Technology (IT) needs by leveraging human capital and highly specialized IT staffing services. For more information about QStride, visit www.qstride.com.

About Harvest Time Food Distribution Center (HTFDC)

HTFDC provides food for over 1,000 families, many are Macomb County residents and homeless people. HTFDC is one of the only pantries in Macomb County that provides fresh fruit, vegetables, and meats, dairy, dry and canned goods. For more information about HTFDC, visit www.harvesttimewarren.church

