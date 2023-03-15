QT Imaging Announces Publication of First Whole Body Imaging Results Using Low Frequency Transmission Ultrasound

QT Imaging shows high resolution images of its technology

NOVATO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QT Imaging, Inc., ("QT") a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for medical imaging, today announced positive data regarding sensitivity and specificity of QT imaging for whole body imaging – recently published in Academic Radiology and available at https://www.academicradiology.org/article/S1076-6332(23)00033-8/fulltext. Comparative MRI and anatomic correlations were done at the Department of Large Animal Sciences at Texas A&M University.

QT Imaging shows high resolution images of its technology Specimens were imaged with both QT imaging and 3 Tesla MRI imaging, and anatomic correlations were done by a veterinary anatomist at Texas A&M University. Results showed that the QT imaging system showed higher resolution and contrast than the MRI images, and all anatomic features seen by QT Imaging were confirmed by pathological correlations.

The specimens were imaged with both QT imaging and 3 Tesla MRI imaging, and anatomic correlations were done by a veterinary anatomist at Texas A&M University. The results showed that the QT imaging system showed higher resolution and contrast than the MRI images, and all anatomic features seen by QT Imaging were confirmed by pathological correlations.

"We are encouraged by the continued high performance of QT imaging, especially imaging of complex anatomy as represented by abdominal structures. Along with its previously published positive results from imaging of bone, ligaments, tendons and muscle, these latest results demonstrate the potential for the use of QT's low-frequency transmitted ultrasound technology as a modality for body imaging in humans," said John Klock MD, CEO and CMO of QT Imaging Inc.

"Our cancer center is acquiring a QT Breast scanner to use in our research recently funded by the NIH. We believe that this new technology is a needed platform that could assist us in our efforts to increase cancer detection and monitoring and we are excited about beginning to use it very soon," said Gregory J. Czarnota Ph.D. M.D. F.R.C.P.C. M.R.M.D. (M.R.S.C.), Chief, Department of Radiation Oncology, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, and Sunnybrook Research Institute, Professor, Departments of Radiation Oncology and Medical Biophysics, University of Toronto.

About MRI Imaging:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a popular option at present for body imaging, however, unlike QT imaging technology, MRI does not always quantitatively image certain tissues, it requires a strong magnetic field, and specialized training, it may require a contrast agent injection, the use of expensive and large machinery, and is not easily deployable in low resource environments.

About QT Imaging, Inc.

QT Imaging, Inc. is a medical device company committed to bringing novel imaging technologies for breast and body imaging to market. The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. QT Imaging, Inc.'s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient imaging development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective imaging to patients with the utmost urgency. For more information on QT Imaging, Inc., please visit the company's website at www.qtimaging.com.

Contact

QT Imaging, Inc.

John Klock, M.D.

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Michaela Kalff

[email protected]

415-497-1339

SOURCE QT Imaging