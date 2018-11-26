QT Ultrasound® Deploys eRAD RIS and PACS to Drive Innovation

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QT Ultrasound is breaking new ground in breast imaging—and has implemented eRAD technology to support that innovation.

A privately-held technology company, QT Ultrasound, has developed a cutting-edge breast imaging system that produces high-resolution transmission ultrasound images, with no compression and no radiation. eRAD PACS and eRAD RIS will streamline the workflows for the company's clinical trials, including patient and research data.

eRAD is a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc., and a leading provider of workflow solutions for busy imaging centers, hospitals, and medical group radiology departments, as well as for teleradiology providers.

"eRAD was built for flexibility," said Ron LoVetri, Chief Operating Officer of QT Ultrasound. "We're not a traditional clinical setting, so we have non-standard requirements. eRAD handles our needs as a clinical research facility with no need to re-program the system. We gather our own data to get more indications of use, and we collect data from external sites as well, which is easily put into eRAD."

Its research focus means that QT Ultrasound re-processes hundreds of images, applying new algorithms to track changes and improvements. "That's not a typical function for most modalities," said Rachel Johnson, Imaging Lab Manager for QT Ultrasound. "eRAD helped us store all these images. Plus, we are able to view standard modalities—like mammography, tomosynthesis and hand-held ultrasound—very efficiently, so we can track comparisons with our technology."

The challenge of tracking patient data through a clinical trial workflow is easily handled by eRAD RIS. "In addition to the ease of scheduling, we have some patients in more than one clinical trial. We know what is happening with each patient, in each trial, at each specific point in time," said Johnson.

The eRAD Services team helped QT Ultrasound leverage the flexibility of its RIS and PACS. "Everyone was overwhelmingly helpful, willing to go above and beyond. They figure out how to make the system work in exactly the way we need," said Johnson.

LoVetri added: "The uptime has been fantastic. It's never down, and that's an important aspect not to be overlooked."

"QT Ultrasound is clearly doing vital work for women's breast imaging," said Seth Koeppel, Senior VP of Sales at eRAD. "We believe in their mission, and we're delighted that they'll be able to scale with eRAD as they grow. We have an agility that other vendors don't have, and that makes us a great fit for innovators like this. How many imaging providers have 22 radiologists reading the same study? That's the kind of deep work QT Ultrasound is doing, and eRAD is up for the challenge."

About QT Ultrasound

QT Ultrasound is a privately held technology company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of an innovative automated breast imaging system producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images. The FDA granted clearance for the QTscan™, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded over $15 million in funding to continue QT Ultrasound research. The company's clinical trials have been conducted at prestigious institutions in the US and Europe and include ongoing trials at the Marin Breast Health Trial Center in Novato, California. QTscans are now available commercially through the breast imaging centers of QTbreasthealth™.

About eRAD, Inc.

eRAD offers a complete suite of workflow solutions for the imaging industry. Its EHR-Certified RIS, web-based PACS, and multi-site workflow solutions are used by teleradiology businesses, specialty reading groups, multi-site reading groups, hospitals, and outpatient imaging centers. With over 500 installations in the U.S. and abroad, eRAD's products are available as cloud-based hosted solutions, or as in-house enterprise solutions. For more information, visit www.erad.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 341 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Florida. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 7,300 employees.

