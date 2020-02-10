QT Ultrasound Leaders to Present Breakthrough Research on Breast Imaging Technology

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QT Ultrasound®, developers of the QTscan®, will be among the innovators in imaging technology to address audiences at some of the most influential industry events kicking off this new year.

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research hosted the 10th International Symposium on the Human Breast on February 7 & 8, 2020 in Los Angeles. Dr. John Klock, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of QT Ultrasound, was part of the multidisciplinary and international group of iconoclastic researchers, clinical scientists, and advocates to formulate new technical approaches to the study of breast cancer. By facilitating this intimate, think-tank environment, the Symposium goals included stimulating ideation, collaboration and, ultimately, breakthroughs that will end breast cancer.

Dr. Klock's presentation Making 3D Printed Models of Human Breast Tissues Using Transmitted Sound Imaging described how 3D image acquisition using transmission ultrasound can generate high-resolution datasets that can be used to 3D print specific tissue configurations from living subjects. Klock states that "this technology has many potential diagnostic and research applications."

SPIE Medical Imaging 2020, the leading conference exploring the science of medical imaging, will host over 1,200 attendees, February 15-20, in Houston. Among the important scientific sessions planned will be four oral platform talks by QT Ultrasound. Dr. James Wiskin, Principal Scientist for the company, will be chairing the USCT and 3D Ultrasound Session and presenting on the latest advances in transmission ultrasound and related clinical applications. Presentations include:

Quantitative Breast Density (QBD) estimation with 3D transmission ultrasound and incomplete information

Author(s): James W. Wiskin, Sanghyeb Lee, Martin Cwikla, Bilal H. Malik

Clustering-based quantitative breast density assessment using 3D transmission ultrasound

Author(s): Bilal H. Malik, Sanghyeb Lee, James W. Wiskin

Limited view reconstructions with 3D transmission ultrasound tomography: clinical implications and quantitative accuracy

Author(s): James W. Wiskin, Bilal Malik, Nasser Pirshafiey, John Klock

Orthopedic and myopathic imaging with 3D transmission ultrasound tomography: experimental verification, quantitative accuracy and clinical implications

Author(s): James W. Wiskin, Bilal Malik, D. Borup, Veena Theendakara, John Klock

Life Science Intelligence (LSI) is hosting Emerging Medtech Summit 2020 February 18-20, 2020 in Dana Point, California and QT Ultrasound will be there among 100 other innovators, strategists, and thought leaders participating and working to build the future of MedTech.

About QT Ultrasound

QT Ultrasound® is a privately held company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of an innovative automated imaging system producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images. The company has received FDA 510(K)clearance for its QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded over $15 million in funding to continue QT Ultrasound research. The company's clinical trials have been conducted at prestigious institutions in the US and Europe and at the Marin Breast Health Trial Center in Novato, California. QTscans are now available commercially through the QTbreasthealth™ imaging center.

The QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner is indicated for use as an ultrasonic imaging system to provide reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. The device is not intended to be used as a replacement for screening mammography.

For more information about QT Ultrasound, visit qtultrasound.com .

For more information about the commercially available QTscan, visit qtbreasthealth.com .

