QT Ultrasound Opens Commercial Imaging Centers

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QT Ultrasound®, the developer of the FDA-cleared QTscan™ technology has announced the launch of commercial scanning centers to bring their radiation-free and compression-free breast imaging technology to women in a unique spa-like, patient-centric environment.

QT Ultrasound formed the QTbreasthealth™ imaging centers to provide women a best-in-class experience built around the company's groundbreaking quantitative transmission ultrasound technology. QTbreasthealth centers have now opened in Novato and Walnut Creek, California, as well as Grand Rapids, Michigan, with more centers planned to open throughout the year.

The QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner received FDA 510(k) clearance for breast imaging and is not a replacement for screening mammography. Unlike traditional breast imaging modalities, the QTscan has no radiation, no compression, and no injections. The company's mission now is to make it commercially available to the women who haven't had access to a solution like this before.

"For years we've seen the growing trend that consumers want to be involved in decisions about their healthcare," said QT Ultrasound's CEO, Dr. John Klock. "Now, with the QTbreasthealth centers, we're making it easier for women to put their breast health in their own hands. This technology is especially effective for women with dense breasts – about half of all women – who may have gotten false positives with mammography or who have been told they need additional screening. The QTscan can see through dense breasts and identify suspicious areas, which mammography may not."

"We are thrilled to be on the forefront of this evolution in breast imaging," said Dotty Bollinger, QTbreasthealth's Chief Growth Officer. "The QTbreasthealth experience is different than what women are used to. No compression means they get a comfortable experience, no harmful radiation means reduced risk and concern, results delivered and discussed personally with a provider - within just 72 hours - reduces anxiety, and the spa-like facilities and customer-centric philosophy help to define a new generation of breast imaging for women. We are already receiving great feedback from women who have been able to get image clarity delivered with comfort and compassion."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted QT Ultrasound Breakthrough Device designation for its QT Scanner, potentially offering new opportunities for earlier and more frequent screening for young women at high risk for breast cancer who have no available FDA-cleared screening options.

About QT Ultrasound

QT Ultrasound® is a privately held company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of an innovative automated breast imaging system producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images. The company has received FDA 510(K) clearance for its QTscan, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded over $15 million in funding to continue QT Ultrasound research. The company's clinical trials have been conducted at prestigious institutions in the US and Europe and include ongoing trials at the Marin Breast Health Trial Center in Novato, California. QTscans are now available commercially through the breast imaging centers of QTbreasthealth ™ .

The QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner is indicated for use as an ultrasonic imaging system to provide reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. The device is not intended to be used as a replacement for screening mammography.

For more information about QT Ultrasound, visit qtultrasound.com.

For more information about the commercially available QTscan, visit qtbreasthealth.com.

