QTbreasthealth™ Brings FDA-cleared Technology for Radiation- and Compression-Free Breast Imaging to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTbreasthealth™ has announced its debut in Scottsdale at the Vincere Cancer Center, bringing radiation-free and compression-free breast imaging technology to women in a unique patient-centric environment.

Unlike traditional breast imaging modalities, the QTscan™ has no radiation, no compression, and no injections. The company's mission is to make the technology commercially available to women who haven't had access to this kind of solution before.

QTscan has received FDA 510(k) clearance for breast imaging and is not a replacement for screening mammography. The FDA has also granted QT Ultrasound Breakthrough Device designation for its QT Scanner, potentially offering new opportunities for earlier and more frequent screening for young women at high risk for breast cancer who have no available FDA-cleared screening options.

"For women with dense breasts, or a personal or family history of breast cancer, QTbreasthealth allows them to make more informed decisions about their health and wellness," said QTbreasthealth President Meg Donigan. "About half of all women have dense breasts and may have gotten false positives with mammography, or been told they need additional imaging. The QTscan is an excellent follow-up imaging option because we can see through dense breasts and identify suspicious areas, which mammography may not."

In January 2019, parent company QT Ultrasound announced the opening of QTbreasthealth™ imaging centers to provide women with a best-in-class experience built around the company's groundbreaking quantitative transmission (QT) ultrasound technology. The QTbreasthealth network currently includes five centers: Novato, San Jose, and Walnut Creek, CA; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and now Scottsdale, AZ.

"I believe in a comprehensive, integrative, patient-centered approach for each patient I treat, including access to the most medically advanced screenings for breast health," added Radiation Oncology Specialist Dr. Vershalee Shukla, MD, who is co-founder of the Vincere Cancer Center in Scottsdale. "I see QTbreasthealth as the perfect complement to my practice philosophy, one that empowers my patients. We are thrilled to welcome them to Vincere Cancer Center."

In addition to being radiation-free and compression-free, the QTbreasthealth experience delivers results quickly via a private consultation with a healthcare provider.

About QT Ultrasound® and QTbreasthealth™

QT Ultrasound® is a privately held company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of an innovative automated breast imaging system producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images. The company has received FDA 510(K) clearance for its QTscan, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded over $15 million in funding to continue QT Ultrasound research. The company's clinical trials have been conducted at prestigious institutions in the US and Europe and include ongoing trials at the Marin Breast Health Trial Center in Novato, California. QTscans are now available commercially through the breast imaging centers of QTbreasthealth ™ .

QT Ultrasound and QTbreasthealth were founded by John C. Klock, MD, who serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, and Manager. Prior to QT Ultrasound, Dr. Klock was involved in the start-up of five medical companies, including Co-Founder and President of BioMarin Pharmaceutical, which successfully commercialized five FDA approved drugs; Scientific Founder and Vice President of Research of Glycomed, now Ligand Pharmaceutical; and founding investor in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. He also personally brought to market a novel cancer treatment, the first rapid AIDS test, comprehensive tests for detecting metabolic diseases in children, and several drugs for treating pediatric genetic conditions. Dr. Klock has authored over 70 peer-reviewed medical and scientific publications, and eight granted patents.

The QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner has received FDA 510(k) clearance for use as an ultrasonic imaging system to provide reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast and is not a replacement for screening mammography.

For more information about QT Ultrasound, visit qtultrasound.com.

For more information about QTbreasthealth, visit qtbreasthealth.com.

