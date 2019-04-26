QTC Care Closes 7 million USD Series-A Financing - Focusing on Introducing Global Top Medical Resources to China and Advancing Health Management Platforms

BEIJING, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTC Care has announced the close of around 7 million USD series-A financing. It is a health care company focusing on introducing the world's top medical resources to the Chinese market and utilizes artificial intelligence to streamline treatment recovery and disease prevention. The investment was led by a Chinese internet giant, Tencent, followed by several other top investors in China. This funding will be primarily used for the development of Digital Therapeutics (DTx) and building medical network to service insurance companies.

Lu Yi, CEO of QTC Care said: "Traditional health and disease management is usually half-baked due to the lack of effective incentive mechanism and human-based management. Our solution -- Digital Therapeutics (DTx), and other health management services, uses a combination of artificial intelligence and social interaction, a huge step towards helping treatment recovery, chronic disease management, and disease prevention. We are grateful for our investor and partners in supporting our work."

Two types of Digital Therapeutics (DTx) have gone live now. "Micha initiative-weight-loss DTx", based on advanced scientific weight-loss concepts, has successfully helped participants to lose 4kg of weight on average within 3 weeks, an equivalent of 54% less risk in chronic and major diseases through online behavioral intervention. Another DTx, "kapok", can help cancer patients to improve their life quality, reduce total medical costs, and number of visits to ER through similar behavioral intervention.

Meanwhile, QTC Care has developed out-of-hospital patient health management platforms. Taking the two platforms for lung cancer patients and breast cancer patients for example, so far, they have accrued tens of thousands of users, and according to the latest statistics among those users, 100% patients said their knowledge about the disease improved, 87.1% felt they better understood their treatment plan, 96.77% improved their ways to cope with adverse events, patients who took their medication on time has improved from 57.9% to 75.9%, and the ratio of on-time follow-up has improved from 73.68% to 87.1%. Another "Cancer patients' family members" assistance and care project is also up and running to provide guidance to family members in cancer patients' care.

QTC Care core team has been concentrating on bringing the world's best quality oncology medical resources to China since 2013, and has independently developed the remote video consultation system, first of its kind in China. Now it boasts resources of cooperation with more than 600 internationally renowned hospitals and connections with thousands of world top doctors. It is committed to providing patient-oriented medical services, allowing patients to seek high-quality medical treatment with dignity.

In addition, QTC Care leveraged in health care insurance market as preferred Third Party Administration (TPA) in 2018. We have successfully developed a few products with multiple leading insurance companies in Greater China and will be dedicated in this industry.

