QTC Medical Group Opens New Flagship Clinic Facility in Virginia

News provided by

Leidos

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

RESTON, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QTC Medical Services, Inc. (QTC), a Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) company, today announced the opening of its new flagship clinic facility in Fairfax, Va. The clinic brings a range of health services to U.S. military veterans, separating and retiring service members, active duty and reserve service members and civilians. In addition, the clinic extends its services to encompass the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Federal Occupational Health program and U.S. government intelligence programs.

"We are proud to open this state-of-the-art facility and unleash the power of innovation for our military and federal communities," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "With this flagship QTC clinic, Leidos remains dedicated to delivering exceptional and streamlined care through industry-leading health delivery solutions."

"QTC remains steadfast in its commitment to local and national government agencies," said Larry Schaefer, QTC chief executive officer. "We're honored and excited to support examinees through this new flagship clinic." 

"No servicemember or veteran should face long wait times to receive the health care they need," said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. "I'm excited to see how QTC Medical Services' innovative approach and this new state-of-the-art facility will help provide high-quality, timely health care to Virginia's servicemembers and veterans in Northern Virginia."

"I am thrilled to welcome this new clinic to Fairfax," said U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly. "Northern Virginia is a hub for state-of-the-art medical care, and this clinic will only bolster those credentials. I look forward to the excellent care they will provide for many years to come."

At 7,800 square feet, the new facility is in an ideal location near Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. It features 10 exam rooms, 3 consultation rooms, 2 diagnostic testing rooms as well as separate lab, vitals and X-ray rooms. Additionally, the flagship facility has an ADA Audiology booth and enhanced security systems. These are integrated into the Leidos Global Headquarters Emergency Operations Center for efficient processing and service. 

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About QTC Management

QTC Management, Inc. (QTC), a Leidos company, partners with customers to identify existing and forecasted program needs and delivers a full complement of disability-focused medical examination and diagnostic testing services. Since 2000, QTC has provided more than 12 million physical examinations and diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.qtcm.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact: 
Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]   

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
[email protected]

Lauren Reddington
[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos

Also from this source

Leidos Becomes First Major Prime Contractor to Adopt NCMA Contract Management Standard

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.