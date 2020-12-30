QTH Introduces Revolutionary Hair and Body Products for Effective Control of Psoriasis

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Psoriasis causes skin cells to multiply up to 10 times faster than normal, causing skin build up into red patches covered with white scales affecting largely the scalp, elbows and knees. It is estimated that more than 125 million of the world's population is affected by this condition and people of Caucasian descent is 4 times more likely to contract this condition than Asian. Up to 60% of people with Psoriasis, particularly with women and younger patients, reported that their condition has a negative social impact in their lives. Whilst there is no cure available for Psoriasis, it is shown that topical agents when applied directly can bring this condition under control.

QTH Range of Products

QTH Group is one of three company groups that specializes in Psoriasis, hence their products are produced with a specific target at this condition. QTH has a team of 50 dermatologists and over 100 researchers behind their range of products specifically produced to help people who suffer from Psoriasis. QTH range of products are 100% natural, only using plant extracts. No animal ingredients or testing are used in the process of production.

QTH is pleased to announce the launch of their product range to the American market. Their product range consist of shampoo, scalp essence, body scrub, body lotion and anti-acne cream. All products are meant for topical use and application, the best methodology that is proven to be effective for this condition. The key ingredients that runs through their products is the right percentage blend of Salicylic Acid, which is extracted from white willow. QTH team of specialists have discovered that the right percentage of Salicylic Acid, used as one of the main ingredients, is key to faster rate of relief and recovery.

Other key ingredients such as Argan Oil is used in QTH scalp essence and it is known for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties. Dead Sea Salt, known for their antifungal and antibacterial properties, is used in QTH body scrub.

QTH's vision is to make their products readily available to all who needs them. Hence, the sourcing of ingredients and production, whilst not compromising the high standards of productions, cost are kept efficient, to enable affordability. QTH products are available on https://www.amazon.com/qth and https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MBM9RQ1

Media Contact

ELPIS @ Hideout Pte Ltd

Ms Lily Low

[email protected]

(65) 82283339

SOURCE QTH Health