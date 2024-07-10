Qtrac and Infax Announce Exclusive Partnership

The combination of Qtrac's queue management software and Infax's digital systems will provide a unique and powerful solution to the judicial sector

VALENCIA, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac ®, a world-leading provider of queue management and appointment scheduling systems , and Infax , the pioneer and leading provider of a range of signage and wayfinding solutions specifically designed for courthouses, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership.

With the integration of Qtrac's software, Infax will add virtual queuing and appointment scheduling to its portfolio of products and services. Their new product offering will be co-branded as QueueCall powered by Qtrac and will not only direct people but also efficiently manage their movement and help streamline service operations.

"For more than 50 years, Infax has been dedicated to helping our clients improve the visitor experience to their facilities and effectively and quickly communicate important information to visitors and staff," said Jana Lattimore, executive vice president at Infax. "We are excited about this exclusive partnership and look forward to working with Qtrac to deliver to our clients a robust queue management platform that will seamlessly integrate queuing and appointment scheduling into the Infax Suite."

The partnership will primarily serve judicial agencies across the United States and Canada. By combining Infax's established presence in courthouses with Qtrac's innovative software, the companies aim to revolutionize the way courts manage their day-to-day operations. In addition to a more integrated and streamlined service experience with enhanced navigation and communication within courthouses, judicial agencies will see improved operational efficiency through better management of foot traffic and reduced wait times.

"Our partnership with Infax represents a significant step in expanding Qtrac's ability to meet the evolving needs of judicial agencies with high-quality, reliable and forward-thinking solutions," said Lorenzo Brizzi, Qtrac's partnership director. "It also supports our mission to revolutionize customer service experiences across various sectors with innovative and effective queue management solutions."

Moving forward, the partnership will target customers beyond the judicial sector that require robust queue management and appointment scheduling solutions, potentially expanding into municipal services, government offices and other public sector entities where efficient service delivery is critical.

For more information about the Infax QueueCall module, powered by Qtrac, please contact Infax Sales at 678-533-4035 or email [email protected] .

About Qtrac®

Qtrac® provides queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at qtrac.com .

About Infax, Inc.

Infax provides highly scalable digital signage and wayfinding solutions designed for the judicial and transportation markets. Its innovative software solutions and services help enhance the visitor experience in courthouses, airports and transportation stations. Infax is dedicated to helping its clients effectively communicate with the people it serves. For more information, please visit www.infax.com .

