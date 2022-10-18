Qtrac partners with Florida Department of Revenue to improve service, efficiencies at child support offices

Virtual queue management system will be customized to fit the needs of each location statewide

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® by Lavi Industries, a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems , today announced its partnership with the Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) to improve service for recipients of the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program and to increase efficiencies at child support offices across the state.

Instead of traveling to their local office for assistance, products, and supplies and waiting in line on a first-come-first-served basis, parents can now schedule their appointments online at a time most convenient for them. The integration of Qtrac's virtual queue management system means clients check in either at their local office or online before they leave home. Individuals receive an estimated time of service, so they know how long they'll wait and when they should report back to the office. And the best part? Parents can choose where they wait because they are no longer tethered to the office's physical location.

"Often raising infants and children on their own, these citizens have small windows of time available between the demands of school, medical, dental and grocery shopping and, of course, raising their children," the Florida Department of Revenue Child Support Program stated. "Qtrac will provide them with the ability to schedule and manage their appointments when it is most convenient for them."

For office staff, appointment scheduling and the check-in process—either in person or online—alerts them in advance as to what services are needed. When parents arrive for their appointments, they are routed to the correct department and personnel to help them. Workers are prepared to answer questions, help citizens fill out forms, have products and supplies ready for pickup, and more. Not only does Qtrac's queue management system reduce the amount of time parents need to spend at the child support office, but it also increases the number of people staff can help without increasing their workload or their stress levels.

"Qtrac's easy-to-use technology puts customers in charge of their wait time, increasing satisfaction and boosting loyalty," said Yoni Lavi, president and founder of Qtrac. "Qtrac uncovers customer needs prior to service, empowering staff with tools that enable them to be more productive and give better service."

