Qtrac partners with Raydiant to engage customers in more meaningful interactions

Customers across a number of industries can offer personalized end-to-end content experiences while they wait for service no matter where they are

VALENCIA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac®, a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems, today announced it is partnering with Raydiant, a provider of high-quality, customized digital media content experiences that engage the customers of some of the biggest names in retail, restaurants, banking, and more.

Like Qtrac, Raydiant offers a web-based platform that scales easily from one to 100,000 locations. The presence of the Qtrac application in Raydiant's marketplace will draw clients to consider virtual queue management. At the same time, Qtrac can offer clients personalized and meaningful end-to-end content experiences that help foster higher customer engagement.

"Raydiant sought out Qtrac to provide its clients with the company's virtual queueing, appointment scheduling and queue management software, utilizing Qtrac's waiting area and mobile queuing monitors to deliver its content," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "We partnered with Qtrac because of the breadth and depth of their platform. This partnership is another step in helping our customers use data to create amazing experiences."

Already, one of the largest banks in Jamaica has become the first joint customer to result from this partnership.

Customers have the option to check in remotely or on-site but choose how and where they wait for service. Based on their interactions with the queuing solution software, customers will engage with highly personalized offers, promotions, and more while they wait for service, creating positive experiences that can retain customers and increase how much they buy.

"Customers who are satisfied with both the amount of time they wait—which is heavily influenced by where and how they wait—and the service they receive throughout their customer flow are more easily retained and tend to purchase more and more often," said Yoni Lavi, president and founder of Qtrac. "Buyers expect relevant content delivered to them, and Raydiant, through Qtrac's solution, will deliver."

ABOUT QTRAC®
Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at qtrac.com.

