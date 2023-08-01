Qtrac Technology Now Available Through U.S. General Service Administration

New Contract Streamlines Qtrac Purchasing for Government Entities

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac®, a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems, today announced that parent company Lavi Industries has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The contract includes Qtrac's virtual queuing technology and makes it significantly easier for federal, state and local government entities to purchase Qtrac by working directly with the company rather than through a third party.

"This GSA contract is a big win for both Qtrac and our government partners," said Qtrac Vice President of Sales Steve Covate. "It really streamlines the purchasing process and allows government entities to purchase our solutions and engage with us as a supplier in a seamless way."

MAS contracts are long-term, government-wide contracts that provide federal, state and local government buyers access to commercial products, services and solutions at pre-negotiated pricing. This supports the GSA's Federal Marketplace Strategy, which has a goal of simplifying the buying and selling experience for customers and vendors alike.

Qtrac has provided virtual queuing and appointment scheduling solutions to government partners ranging from employment and tax collection offices to departments of motor vehicles and public works. The technology allows these organizations to increase engagement with residents, improve the customer experience, and reduce the frustration of long wait times.

Qtrac's public sector client roster includes badging offices, state health departments, universities, local government offices, and military bases. 

To learn more about what Qtrac has to offer clients in the public sector, visit https://qtrac.com/public-sector/.

ABOUT QTRAC®
Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac was founded by Lavi Industries, the premier provider of public guidance and crowd control solutions. Building on Lavi's 40+ years of experience and success in helping the world's leading companies effectively guide people in, through and out of their facilities, Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at lavi.com and qtrac.com.

