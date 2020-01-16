Qtrip, the New Travel Booking Platform, Launches to Solve Airfare Confusion

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrip, a travel booking platform, officially launched today with a mission to demystify what has become a very confusing process over the last few years – knowing what you're getting when you buy an airline ticket. Founded by the crew behind CheapAir.com and AmTrav, Qtrip builds on 30 years of experience to give travelers more choice, transparency, help and payment flexibility.

"When I started in this industry in 1989, buying an airline ticket was pretty simple," said CEO Jeff Klee. "You cared about the schedule and you cared about the price. Other than that, there wasn't much difference." Klee went on to explain that the landscape has changed dramatically over the last few years. Whether you're picking between different airlines or fare brands from the same airline, there are now huge variances in what's included in each fare, and the levels of comfort and in-flight amenities from plane to plane. "We created Qtrip to make it easy to compare apples-to-apples. People want a comfortable flight experience for a reasonable price, but they don't want to spend hours hunting for it. Already, Qtrip users are finding opportunities to get business class or premium economy for only a small difference, or other benefits that are almost impossible to spot on traditional travel sites."

Choice

Qtrip is the world's first travel booking platform to standardize seat classes in an apples-to-apples comparison so that travelers can make informed choices between fares, seat comfort, routes and airlines. Travelers can mix and match any two flights or seat classes to get the best blend of comfort and value.

Transparency

At Qtrip, the trickery around Basic Economy versus Main Cabin, or Comfort versus Business comes to an end. The platform gives full prices upfront and flags extras like seat selections, baggage allowances and flight changes. Moreover, Qtrip breaks down everything travelers need to know about Wi-Fi speed, food, in-flight entertainment and seats (e.g., care to lie flat?).

Help

Qtrip assigns an in-house, U.S.-based travel advisor to every customer. Travel advisors help out in a pinch, whether caused by bad weather, mechanical issues or a missed connection. Qtrip travel advisors are full-time employees who train at the company headquarters and specialize in solving complex travel conundrums.

Payment Flexibility

Qtrip offers unprecedented payment flexibility for flights and hotels. In addition to credit cards, travelers are welcome to pay with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash and Ethereum. Or they can book now and pay later with convenient monthly payments.

In addition to flights, Qtrip also offers great rates and easy booking for hotels and rental cars, too.

About Qtrip

Qtrip is a travel booking platform that offers improved choice, transparency, help and payment flexibility. Headquartered in Southern California, Qtrip helps you find quality trips at better values. Qtrip is the first website of its kind to demystify seat classes, hidden costs and in-flight amenities. It's also the only platform that accepts both cryptocurrencies and monthly payments. And whether you're at home and need some extra help with your trip planning, or stuck in a faraway airport terminal, our team of in-house, U.S.-based travel advisors has your back.

