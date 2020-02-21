QTS Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The Annual Meeting will be held at QTS' Richmond mega data center, located at 6000 Technology Boulevard, Sandston, Virginia 23150. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2020 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance

QTS Realty Trust

ir@qtsdatacenters.com

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

