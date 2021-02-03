QTS Announces 6.4% Increase in Common Stock Dividend to $0.50 Per Share and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the first quarter of 2021.

Common Stock

QTS' Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its common stock for the first quarter of 2021. The $0.50 per share dividend is payable on April 6, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021. The $0.50 per share dividend rate represents an increase of 6.4% over the 2020 quarterly per share dividend rate of $0.47 per share.

Series A Preferred Stock

QTS' Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the period from and including January 15, 2021 and ending on April 14, 2021. The $0.4453125 per share dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to holders of Series A Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021, which is equivalent to $1.78125 per annum per share.

Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

QTS' Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $1.625 per share on its 6.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series B Convertible Preferred Stock") for the period from and including January 15, 2021 and ending on April 14, 2021. The $1.625 per share dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to holders of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021, which is equivalent to $6.50 per annum per share.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com , call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Douglas – EVP Finance

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-8245

[email protected]

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.