QTS Announces New Features and Strong Customer Utilization of Industry-Leading Software Defined Data Center Platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega-scale data center solutions, today announced a robust suite of tools as part of QTS' Service Delivery Platform (SDP), the industry's first platform engineered to manage and optimize hybrid data center deployments.

New and updated features include: Power Analytics, Asset Manager, and online ordering of both Cross Connects and Remote Hands and Eyes. The company also announced that QTS' SDP is being accessed and utilized by over 15,000 QTS users.

Launched in 2017, the QTS SDP aggregates, analyzes and automates data across all of its customers' IT environments. With speed and agility paramount, and a focus on enabling a richer customer experience, the platform allows customers to interact with their data center deployments in a way that is simple, seamless and available on-demand. This includes a mobile-first experience where applications are available to support either iOS or Android devices.

"QTS' Service Delivery Platform allows customers to adapt to changes in real-time to increase IT infrastructure utilization, performance, security and quality of services," said Chris Ortbals, EVP of Product Management and Marketing, QTS. "These latest enhancements deliver unprecedented visibility, access and dynamic control as part of their QTS software-defined data center experience."

Utilizing agile development, QTS continues to evolve SDP's features and capabilities. This allows QTS to gain insight from customer requirements and rapidly respond in six-week release sprints. In the first half of 2018, QTS released over 279 new features for the SDP that span a wide range of hybrid data center services. Some of the more prominent recent additions are:

Power Analytics provides colocation customers with key power metrics in real-time allowing for greater operational efficiency and improved forecasting. It enables clients to retrieve and analyze power metrics related to their QTS deployment by location, by nested spaces, and power devices including PDUs, UPS', and circuits to the pole level. By providing this level of transparency into power consumption, customers are able to optimize data center efficiency, and lower costs.

Asset Manager is a self-service app that enables customers to maintain control and ownership of their assets collocated at QTS facilities. Customers can catalog, track and manage equipment lifecycles easily from any connected device or through the QTS API. By knowing precisely where every asset resides within the data center and how and to what it is connected, customers can optimize their utilization of assets.

Online Ordering of physical Cross Connects, the most commonly ordered upgrade for colocation customers, creates an automated, convenient experience for the customer, while also expediting ordering of services. It removes the traditional paperwork processing and manual steps so that customers may order at their convenience, anytime, anywhere, from any device. It is available at all mega data centers across the country.

Online Ordering of Remote Hands and Eyes monthly subscriptions ensures onsite support is available when needed and quickens the ordering process. Subscribers gain visibility to used and allotted hours including details of every hour they consume.

QTS will continue to launch additional applications and features spanning the full range of IT services. The development lifecycle for SDP operates within an iterative release process that welcomes customer participation in the launch of new capabilities.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

