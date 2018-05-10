QTS Declares $0.41 Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.41 per share on its common stock for the second quarter of 2018. The $0.41 per share dividend is payable on July 6, 2018 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2018.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

