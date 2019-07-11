QTS Joins RE100 Affirming its Commitment to Procure 100% of Its Power From Renewable Energy Sources by 2025

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions today announced that it has joined RE100, a global corporate leadership initiative bringing together influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.

Led by The Climate Group , in partnership with CDP, RE100's purpose is to accelerate change towards zero carbon grids, at global scale. The initiative works to increase corporate demand for – and in turn supply of – renewable energy. To join RE100, companies must set a public goal to source 100% of its global electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2050 and disclose electricity data annually.

QTS publicly committed to procure 100% of power from renewable energy sources by 2025 in its recently published 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report - a first for the Company and one of the first in the data center industry.

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100, The Climate Group, said: "We are pleased to welcome QTS to RE100. With its Chicago, Piscataway and Irving data centers already running on 100% renewable electricity, and others in the works, QTS is demonstrating a focus on sustainable energy resources is good for business and leading the industry to a clean energy future."



Other highlights from QTS' sustainable initiatives:

QTS was recently ranked by the EPA as the 4 th largest user of green power among data center companies and the 12 th largest user among the EPA's Top Tech & Telecom companies overall.

largest user of green power among data center companies and the 12 largest user among the EPA's Top Tech & Telecom companies overall. QTS reported that it is using more than 304 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which represents more than 32 percent of its U.S. operations' total power needs.

QTS' sustainability strategy includes repurposing brownfield properties and transforming them into state-of-the-art data centers. To date, the Company has reused or recycled over 550 million pounds of industrial materials.

QTS annually reclaims millions of gallons of water using advanced rainwater collection systems along with additional savings from water reclamation systems. Over the last two years, QTS has reclaimed more than 30 million gallons of water and increased its water-use efficiency by 26%.

To further reduce carbon footprint and power costs for customers, QTS has implemented Energy Star Programs in all facilities that include blanking panels that save more than 4 million kWh annually, time and motion sensors, and other systems including a patent pending with the US Patent Office for air cooling design.

"For QTS, renewable energy is a very important part of our larger sustainability strategy documented in our recently published ESG Report," said Travis Wright, Vice President, Energy & Sustainability, QTS. "As one of the largest data center services providers, we are committed to lead the industry in minimizing carbon footprint, water reclamation, recycling and a variety of other important clean energy initiatives."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact

Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance

ir@qtsdatacenters.com

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

