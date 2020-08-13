QTS Named Most Sustainable Company in the Data Center Industry

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance Magazine has named QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, the "Most Sustainable Company in the Data Center Industry" for the second consecutive year.

World Finance describes the award as "celebrating organizations implementing sustainability's three pillars: economic, environmental and social, informally known as profit, planets and people encouraging businesses to achieve their sustainable needs."

Today, businesses across all markets and in every industry are working diligently to ensure they look after the environment and wider society.

According to World Finance, their readers see sustainability as a long-term force for change in markets, countries and companies. Sustainability investing is growing rapidly and an increasing number of investors are committing to universal codes related to sustainability investing. Environmental, social and governance considerations now have a significant, quantifiable impact on investment decisions.

"QTS has clearly established itself as the data center leader in sustainability with their vision, strategy and documented commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable world," said João Marques Lima, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Data Economy. "QTS is an exemplary model for the industry to follow as we expand our focus on achieving environmental and sustainability goals going forward."

Knowing that transparency is fundamental to accountability, QTS has committed to report on sustainability goals and metrics. To support this, QTS recently published its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report. In 2019, QTS further expanded its ESG assessments by aligning with the Global Reporting Index (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting frameworks.

"QTS continues to develop and expand its sustainability initiatives based on repeatable processes across our data centers for energy efficiency measures and renewable energy procurement," said Travis Wright, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "We appreciate the recognition by World Finance and are fully committed to lead the industry in minimizing carbon footprint by further expanding our emphasis on comprehensive renewable energy purchase agreements, reclaimed water solutions and recycled materials strategies."

About World News Media

World News Media is a multi-platform publisher of quality financial, business, technology and travel magazines. The company has built up a reputation for excellence across its portfolio, pursuing consumer quality on its business titles. The print editions reach an extensive global distribution network including newsstand space with major retailers and comprehensive airport, hotel and conference site placement. The titles also boast popular websites, video channels, digital editions and an ever-growing social media presence. The World News Media team comprises experienced journalists, editors, videographers, designers, developers and communications specialists.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Contact

Carter B. Cromley

QTS Public Relations

1-703-861-7245

[email protected]

Monika Wojcik

Head of Special Projects

World Finance

+44 (0)20 7553 3210

[email protected]

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

